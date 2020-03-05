Last week, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force (SMCCTF) compiled and released information regarding the agency's numerous investigations last year and the subsequent results.

SMCCTF is responsible for investigating technology-related offenses involving children as victims for 22 southwest Missouri counties, including McDonald, Newton and Barry counties.

According to Detective Chip Root, the 2019 calendar year was extremely busy for the SMCCTF, with 899 new cases being opened. This is a 37% increase in cases from the year before.

Included in those reports were 519 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children -- a 48% increase from the year before. A total of 804 children were identified as victims in 2019 and 132 of these children were from Southwest Missouri.

Reports also state 114 individual cybercriminals were arrested in 2019, compared to 85 arrests made in 2018.

The task force executed 174 search warrants and caused 581 investigative subpoenas to be issued last year. Computer forensic examiners of the SMCCTF conducted examinations of 956 cell phones and 190 computers, resulting in more than 179 terabytes of data being analyzed in support of the investigations above.

In 2019, the SMCCTF also conducted 95 internet safety presentations to more than 460,000 Missouri citizens, as well as provided training to approximately 2,500 allied professionals and more than 1,600 Missouri law enforcement officers.

