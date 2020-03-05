RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Dylan Allison takes a rebound away from Monett's Cameron George during the Cubs' 70-49 win in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Basketball Tournament at Monett High School.

The Monett Cubs turned a back-and-forth game in the first half into a blowout in the second for a 70-49 win over McDonald County in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4, District 12, Boys' Basketball Tournament.

The Cubs led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, but McDonald County held Monett scoreless for the first five and a half minutes of the second period to take a 22-21 lead at intermission.

Cole Martin's three-pointer with 5:18 left in the first half gave McDonald County its first lead of the game at 18-16.

Teddy Reedybacon put McDonald County up 20-16 with a putback, but Monett answered with five consecutive points for a 21-20 lead before Dylan Allison hit a short jumper before the half to give McDonald County a 22-21 lead at halftime.

"We played a really solid first half," said coach Brandon Joines. "Cole Martin came to play in the first half (11 first-half points). His defense was solid and his offense was flowing and, when that happens, everybody else feels better. Usually, that is how it has been this season. We'll have somebody catch a little bit of fire, but it's never everybody all at once."

Irael Marcos hit one of two free throws and Allison added a three-pointer to give McDonald County a 26-23 lead to start the third quarter.

Monett's Trevon Price hit a short jumper and Cole McCullough a three-pointer to put the Cubs up, 28-26. Cade Smith tied the score with a basket from the lane, but Monett answered with six straight points for a 34-28 lead, one that they would not lose the rest of the way.

Martin hit a pair of free throws to cut the margin to 34-30, but Monett closed out the quarter with a 9-4 run to take a 43-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The final period was all Monett, with the Cubs outscoring McDonald County 27-15 in the last eight minutes.

Martin finished with 13 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Pierce Harmon with eight points, Smith with seven, Allison five, Marcos and Cross Dowd four each and Reedybacon, Koby McAlister, John Howard and Garrett Gricks two each.

Price finished with 24 points to lead Monett.

The loss was the final game for seven McDonald County seniors, including, Smith, Allison, McAlister, Howard, Cale Adamson, Nevin Price and Colliar Gottfried.

"Like I said before, our seniors didn't have to stick with it all year and that sure earned my respect," Joines said. "They are going to have bright futures in whatever goals they have. But from an underclassmen's perspective, the future is bright. We have some spots where we will get to pull and plug people in that will fill some voids -- like Eli McClain tonight. He only got on the floor for the final nine seconds, but he got to be a part of it. That is why we brought him. He earned that because he had a heck of a year for the JV squad. He deserved to be here. This summer is going to be huge because, if we can get everybody involved and putting in the time, next year will look a lot different."

McDonald County finishes the season with a 5-19 record in Joines' first year as coach of the Mustangs.

