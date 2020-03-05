Division I

The following cases were filed:

Taylor E. Brooks Fuentes vs. Aubreanna N. Brooks Fuentes. Dissolution.

Jennifer A. Willer vs. Kent A. Willer. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mandy L. Fields. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Margaret D. Chandler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sean Mathis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Clodoveo Castillo Ortiz vs. Natalia Michel Ortiz. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ahmed Mohamed Adan. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Danny R.L. Blythe. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.50.

Cassidy Renae Buchanan. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Hannah J. Hollis. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $206.

Omar Abdisalan Mohamed. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Roy A. Oxford. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jessica M. Simpson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Cassidy Marie Smith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Floyd W. Smith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Corner Stone Bank vs. Deanna L. Rodarmel. Small claims over $100.

Douglas Kerns vs. Simmons Food, Inc. Personal injury -- other.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Tamsen A. Marler. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri vs. Ruben S. Riley et al. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. John A. Wacaster et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tommy Vermeulen. Contract -- other.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Timothy C. Luellen. Contract/account (bulk).

Uhg I LLC vs. Samuel Pruden. Breach of contract.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Ashley Kirby. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Pam Baker. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Joshua William Banta. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Trashell Hemingway et al. Suit on account.

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Diana L. McMahan. Breach of contract.

Second Round LLC vs. Liduvina L. Hernandez. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Margaret A. Bergtold. Animal neglect/abandonment.

Connie L. Powers. Theft/stealing.

Tina L. Coffman. Theft/stealing.

Matthew W. Rash. Theft/stealing.

B.J. Snyder. Property damage.

Joshua Michael Jennings. Tampering with computer data and violation of order of protection for adult.

Haley Pollard. Theft/stealing.

Adam L. Peavler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sarah A.M. Chevaili. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights.

Bashar S.T. Mehyar. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Mandy L. Fields. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Felonies:

Franklin D. Evans. DWI -- alcohol.

Tyler R. Lindvall. DWI -- alcohol.

Brian R. Jordan. Trafficking drugs/attempt to traffic drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

Spencer J. Daniels. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Dustin S. Tygart. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Travis E. Barbee et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheila Cornell. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stormi Dickson. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ian L. Matney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Sophie A. Smith et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sasha West. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Brayan Apolonio. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sarah A.M. Chevaili. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jeffrey Neal Cooper. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Nathanial S. Dagley. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Carla L. Deadmond. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $700.

Georgia D. Denton. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $229.50.

Maria Feregrino Estrada. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Justin Dale Gouge. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jerry Hoover. Failed to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Darlynn Jose. Littering and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dennis Beason King. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Norma Jean Kirby. Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $29.50.

Shawna Longnecker. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Erik G. Martinez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.50.

Mason J. McAllister. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $504.

Ilse S. Morales Calderon. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Joseph Obed. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Amun Ahmed Omar. Made U-turn/interfered with traffic where vision less than 300 feet/traffic hazard created. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Heather A. Paton. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Dora L. Paz Andrade. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,000.

Adam L. Peavler. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Joel Ramirez-Casa. Pursuing/taking/killed/possessed or disposed of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Travis Michael Reid. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Devin Monroe Robinson. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joel R. Rubias. Attempt to pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Cassidy Marie Smith. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $191.

Lorenzo Urbina. Child molestation. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dien Useniki. As owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ashlie D. Westgate. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams. Guilty plea. Fine of $504.

Austin Thomas York. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation. 20 hours of Community Service remaining.

Felonies:

Brayan Apolnio. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Julie A. Emberton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Charlotte M. Frazier. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Taner E. Smith. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Beverly G. Tiger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 03/05/2020