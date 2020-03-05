This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 17

Kimberly Allen, 31, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Erin Michelle Edmiston, 17, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle

Feb. 18

David Dean Bice, 39, Noel, probation violation

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno, 45, Noel, assault, property damage, trespassing and failed to produce driver's license on demand

Feb. 19

Maria Guadalupe Nunez-Dominguez, 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Shane Charles O'Dell, 38, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Amboro Takuma Ruan, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- causing immediate threat of accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Floyd Wayne Smith, 19, Anderson, passing bad check

Elizabeth Danielle Tipton, 44, Grove, Okla., probation violation

Brydee Jean Violet Westrick, 39, Gravette, Ark., forgery

Feb. 20

Garrett W. Jones, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, expired plates and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Tyler Anthony Matthews, 31, Bella Vista, Ark., shoplifting

Tiffany Jewel Sparks, 36, Pineville, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat

Feb. 21

Shane Johnathan Hall, 27, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Edward Lee Harris, 52, Berryville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Mitchell Malczycki, 38, Rogers, Ark., assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and intentionally inhale/smell the fumes or induce another to inhale/smell the fumes of any solvents

Nalesha Diane Martin, 42, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Richard Martin, 58, Rocky Comfort, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

William David Dink Webb, 28, Anderson, theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Joseph Darrick Welch, 42, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Feb. 22

David Dean Bice, 40, Sulphur Springs, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle

Roy Leon Bumstead Sr., 55, Noel, trespassing, theft/stealing and violation of order of protection for adult

Henry Sion Fertic, 20, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Jeremiah Wayne Smith, 39, Anderson, domestic assault

Mickey Lee Strode, 48, Centerton, Ark., shoplifting

Miguel Torres, 42, Anderson, abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury and tampering with motor vehicle

Larry Glenn Warren, 27, Noel, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

