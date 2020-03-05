This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 17
Kimberly Allen, 31, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Erin Michelle Edmiston, 17, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle
Feb. 18
David Dean Bice, 39, Noel, probation violation
Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno, 45, Noel, assault, property damage, trespassing and failed to produce driver's license on demand
Feb. 19
Maria Guadalupe Nunez-Dominguez, 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Shane Charles O'Dell, 38, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Amboro Takuma Ruan, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- causing immediate threat of accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Floyd Wayne Smith, 19, Anderson, passing bad check
Elizabeth Danielle Tipton, 44, Grove, Okla., probation violation
Brydee Jean Violet Westrick, 39, Gravette, Ark., forgery
Feb. 20
Garrett W. Jones, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, expired plates and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Tyler Anthony Matthews, 31, Bella Vista, Ark., shoplifting
Tiffany Jewel Sparks, 36, Pineville, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat
Feb. 21
Shane Johnathan Hall, 27, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Edward Lee Harris, 52, Berryville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Mitchell Malczycki, 38, Rogers, Ark., assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and intentionally inhale/smell the fumes or induce another to inhale/smell the fumes of any solvents
Nalesha Diane Martin, 42, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Richard Martin, 58, Rocky Comfort, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
William David Dink Webb, 28, Anderson, theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Joseph Darrick Welch, 42, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Feb. 22
David Dean Bice, 40, Sulphur Springs, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle
Roy Leon Bumstead Sr., 55, Noel, trespassing, theft/stealing and violation of order of protection for adult
Henry Sion Fertic, 20, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Jeremiah Wayne Smith, 39, Anderson, domestic assault
Mickey Lee Strode, 48, Centerton, Ark., shoplifting
Miguel Torres, 42, Anderson, abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury and tampering with motor vehicle
Larry Glenn Warren, 27, Noel, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stopGeneral News on 03/05/2020
