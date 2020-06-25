In this file photo, Darlene (right) and Lola Schmitt give bottles to three-month-old Jersey calves Puddin' and Butterscotch during the 2019 McDonald County Fair. This year's fair is scheduled to go on, despite numerous changes to the event due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 McDonald County Fair is still scheduled to go forward, but numerous changes are in place, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Dewey Pierce said, "It's going to be a lot different this year. We're down to basically showing animals and having a few of the 4-H events."

He said the fair board based its decisions on health department guidelines.

"As of right now it's good, but if they shut things down, everything will change again," Pierce said. "It's just a wait-and-see type of thing."

He added, "The main reason for the push to have the fair is the youth. This whole year has been really messy. We want to try to have something they can do and be halfway normal. There's been a lot of things this year they haven't been able to do," such as baseball and softball.

"We're hoping this can go on and give the youth something they can do," he concluded.

Events that will not be held this year include the coronation of the fair queen, princess and little miss; Tiny Tot contest; youth tractor pull; tractor driving contest; livestock judging contest; turtle race; dog show; goat milking contest; round-robin showmanship; herdsman; premier exhibitor; 50/50 raffle.

The cook shack will be closed. Exhibitors should have their own drinks on hand.

There will be no live premium sale. According to online information, the sale will be conducted as add-ons by mail. Those wishing to participate must be registered no later than July 1.

Exhibitors, volunteers and spectators are asked to practice social distancing of at least six feet and practice proper handwashing. Masks are strongly encouraged as well, according to online information.

The fair is scheduled for July 16-18. The fair book can be found at mcmofair.com