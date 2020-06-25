It was a beautiful Sunday morning as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Father's Day. Rick Lett greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer. Shelley Hall and Kitty Collingsworth were celebrating birthdays. Special prayers were requested for Jim, Susan, John Hobbs, Ray Deen Boyle, Gene Hall, our country and everyone's good health. In announcements, the business meeting will be held next Sunday at 6 p.m. We recognized all the fathers in the congregation and asked for God's blessings upon them.

The adult Sunday school lesson taught by Shelley was "Compassion Demonstrate" about following God's wisdom which is demonstrated in how a person treats others. Bible study was from Proverbs 3 and what it teaches about being neighbors and compassionate treatment of others.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "God of the Little Things," and read Psalm 103:13. It reminds us that the God of the little things is also the God of the big things. He is the God of all things.

Congregational hymns included "Standing in the Need of Prayer" and, in honor of our fathers, Karen Gardner sang "Daddy's Hands." Jimmy Easter played "Precious Memories" and "The Old Rugged Cross" on the banjo.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, continued the sermon series on the love chapter from 1 Corinthians 13 which tells us the meaning of love. Brother Mark told us, "We are commanded to love one another -- our brothers and sisters in Christ, our neighbors and our spouse. As a Christian, it is our responsibility to be easy to love. It is our obligation if others are to love us. It is nice to be loved. Love is a spiritual gift. Receiving love is a great gift. Being loved is our reward for making ourselves easy to love. How easy are you to love? 1 Corinthians 13 is a description of Jesus' life and his character. It is a model to follow. No one is easier to love than Jesus Christ."

Brother Mark continued from last Sunday's message and reminded us that love is not rude. (1 Corinthians 13:5) "No one likes rude behavior. We appreciate friendliness and it costs nothing. It is as easy to be friendly as it is to be rude. Love is not self-seeking. There is an attitude today about 'what's in it for me?' People look for the benefit in it for themselves. Love and be kind in the name of the Lord. The best gifts you can give are the anonymous ones that are just done out of love. Love is not easily angered. Which is worse, being rude or easily angered? Anger can kill a testimony. There are so many easily angered people today. They lose it so fast. Look at what is going on in our country today. I really do believe we are in our last days."

Brother Mark continued by reminding us from 1 Corinthians 13 that love keeps no records of wrongs. "We can't love or be loved if we keep track of all the ways that people have wronged us. Jesus keeps no record of wrongs except in Matthew 6:15 where He tells us, 'But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.'" Brother Mark said, "Love doesn't delight in evil, but rejoices in truth. Love doesn't delight in seeing someone get something bad or what we think they have coming to them. Real love doesn't rejoice in the misery of others. Actions still have consequences. Rejoice because the truth won out, not because they did something to us and get it back. We are only accountable to God, not others. God takes care of it. Don't rejoice in their punishment."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that there are four things that love always does. "Love protects, trusts, hopes and preserves. Love isn't easy, but the person that loves as Jesus Christ did sets himself aside to meet the needs of others. Love is not limited by reason. That's how you still love someone who has wronged you. Love looks for the best in people and roots for their victory. Choose to believe the best in people. Choose to root for good things for them. Love isn't limited by what other people say or do. If they betray your trust, they will be held accountable by God, not by you. This kind of love might not be easy, but it may be the only glimpse they get of it. Love never fails. People are human and do, but God's love for us never does."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We welcome you to worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

