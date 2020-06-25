Many of us have fathers who have gone on to be with the Lord and this song was so on my heart on this Father's Day. "Precious Memories" is a true message of our feelings and love for our fathers.

We celebrated Brother Bob Cartwright's birthday today and, as usual, he made a joke out of his age. Honestly, he is aging very well thanks to the spirit he has within. We all love and respect our pastor with all our hearts.

Pastor began the service with the book of Titus in chapter 2, verses 2-6. This portion of the word speaks of the aged men and how they are to be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, and in patience. That is a very hard list to follow, but God expects fathers to have those qualities.

Then in verse 6, he speaks to the young men who are to be instructed by the older men that they should also be sober-minded. Verse 7 continues by telling them, in all things show themselves a pattern of good works. In doctrine showing devotion, gravity and sincerity. That alone should cause the older men to see they are to be an example to the younger who will follow in their footsteps. Verse 8 goes even further to tell them to have sound speech that cannot be condemned, that he that is of the contrary part may be ashamed having no evil thing to say of you.

You know repentance is the only saving grace for you. In order to keep the instruction, men must repent and turn from their wicked ways and step into a new life in Christ. Paul was a good example of this; He said we should repent daily in order to be found free from condemnation. We miss a lot of blessings due to the fact that we don't see the need to repent. We often think, well, that wasn't a bad sin, just something small. Be careful because there is not one sin worse than the other.

Genesis Chapters 27-33 tells the account of two brothers who hated each other and, even though they were twins, they were so different in spirit. Jacob was a person who often deceived those with whom he came in contact with and tricked his brother out of his birthright. Esau hated Jacob because his father blessed him. In his heart Esau said, after my father is gone and our grieving is passed, I will kill my brother Jacob. Because of the bad blood between the brothers, Jacob was sent to his mother's brother.

Chapter 28, verse 12 says, Jacob had a dream on his journey in this dream he saw a ladder and the top of it reached to heaven and behold the angels of God were ascending and descending. In the next verse, he saw the Lord standing above the ladder. He said, "I am the Lord God of Abraham thy father, and the God of Isaac." He promised Jacob the land whereon he was lying, to thee and to thy seed, if he would be faithful. Jacob awoke and said, "If God will keep me and supply my needs, then shall the Lord be my God?" Later on, he asked for the hand of Labon's daughter Rachael and offered to work for seven years to earn her as his wife. When it came time for the two to be married, Labon sent Rachael's sister Leah instead. Jacob was betrayed and he came to Labon and said he would work another seven years for the hand of Rachael. After this union was obtained, Jacob traveled to his home. To his surprise, his brother Esau met him and embraced him. He proclaimed God does know the future. Fathers teach our children that they cannot run from the will of God. You cannot hide from the Father for he sees you at all times and knows your heart. Even though Jacob ran and tried to hide from God, he ended up right back home to face his disgrace.

Fathers, train your children according to the word of the Lord. If you do this, they will never run from the will of God; instead, they will walk the path meant for them. In closing, Pastor said, if you make a mistake, just remember that God forgives and you can find restoration and peace when you obey. Take time to read the rest of the story about the two brothers because it is a very different account than one would expect.

We want to invite you to come worship with us on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. and evening at 6 p.m. Then we have a very informative Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. You will find our church in Lanagan at the top of the hill. You can identify it because it is the only church with the steeple pointing souls to heaven.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.