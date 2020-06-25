Superintendent of schools, Mark Stanton, announced Tuesday that the 2020 Junior-Senior Prom has been officially canceled.
In a news release from the school district, a recent, unpredicted spike in Covid-19 cases within the county was cited as the deciding factor to not host the gathering.
"As upsetting as this news is, we want you to know that this decision was not made lightly as we had held out hope we could still hold this memorable event. I sincerely apologize for the great inconvenience this will cause our students and families," Stanton said.
