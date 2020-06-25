In this 2018 file photo, a mock bank robbery is pictured as part of the festivities at Jesse James Days in Pineville. This year's festival is canceled due concerns related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Much thought went into a decision to cancel Jesse James Days this year, according to Pineville Fire Chief Ryan Drake.

The annual festival held on the Pineville square in August involves a wide variety of attractions, including a parade, a pageant, a carnival, vendors, live music and more. It is inspired by the 1930s Jesse James movie, which was filmed in and around Pineville. The festival began in the 1960s and was taken over by the fire department in the 1980s as its major fundraiser.

Drake and the fire board were faced with the decision of whether to cancel the event in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

He said, "The main concern we had was the health and safety of everyone concerned -- the public, the pageant contestants, the vendors, as well as the firefighters. We also had concerns about the number of people that would come out, especially with the recent spike in cases. We had a concern of a possible low turnout rate due to the spike in cases."

He explained the festival relies on donations from local businesses and corporations in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas in order to make the event a success.

"With the economic impact of the coronavirus, we didn't feel like we would be able to receive the normal amount of donations," he said.

He also cited the rising cost of food as a factor, saying the festival would have to take a hit on its income or raise prices at the cook shack.

"We didn't feel like we could make the profit off the food because a lot of people aren't getting to work," he added.

Drake also noted that, by the time the fire board reached a decision, it normally would have had a large number signed up for the pageant, which sells the majority of the tickets for the vehicle that is raffled off. They had not purchased a vehicle or started sign-ups for the pageant, as they were about a month or a month and a half behind due to the virus, he said. The delay in ticket sales would have eaten into the festival's profits as well, he said.

He further explained that the carnival was not going to be able to offer individual ticket sales but was going to offer armbands only, in order to limit hand-to-hand transactions.

He said, "We put a lot of thought and effort into it, due to the fact that it's been going on so long and it's the fire department's major fundraiser for the year."

He added it was a very difficult decision to cancel the event, and the fire department is looking at alternate fundraising events to make up the lost funds. Last year Jesse James Days raised about $18,000 for the fire department.

"We hate it because we know it's a huge deal for the community and everyone loves coming out," he said. "We agreed it was the best decision ... We're going to come back next year and put on the best one yet."