Jon Akehurst

July 23, 1971

June 19, 2020

Jon Akehurst, 48, of Lowell, Ark., died Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by his family in Springdale, Ark.

He was born July 23, 1971, in Gravette, Ark., to Raymond and Donna Cumpton Akehurst. He retired after 30 years with Walmart and was the automotive teacher at Rogers Heritage High School. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed working on classic cars, gardening and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Maria Michalek Akehurst, of the home; two children, Clayton and Hannah Akehurst, both of the home; his siblings, Ric Akehurst of Anderson, Mo., Joe Akehurst of Broken Arrow, Okla., Danny Akehurst of Haskell, Okla., and Tina Goodman of Springdale.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with private interment following at St. Vincent Cemetery, Avoca.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Joy Davis

March 21, 1932

June 16, 2020

Joy Davis, 88, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after a recent decline in health.

She was born March 21, 1932, in Kooskia, Idaho, to Barton and Vera (Harvey) Lycan. She grew up in rural Kooskia until her family moved to Gentry, Ark., in 1944, where she attended school and graduated from Gentry High School in 1950. On March 15, 1951, she married Jarvis William "Bill" Davis. She moved to Anderson in 1951. She held several jobs during her lifetime in addition to her homemaking. After the loss of her husband Bill, she later married Carl Baker. She was a member of Anderson First Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Bill Davis (in 1987) and Carl Baker; and her two brothers, Albert and Neal Lycan.

She is survived by her son, John Davis (Vicky) of Anderson; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Barton Lycan (Eva) of Joplin.

A private burial was held at the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Jeanne Freeman Curtis

1925 (no birthdate)

June 19, 2020

Jeanne Freeman Curtis, 95, died peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where she was living near her daughter.

She was born in Coffeyville, Kan., in 1925, to Joe and Ruth Maritt. She graduated high school in Bartlesville, Okla., attended business college there, and worked in Seminole, Okla., for Cities Service Co. She married Joe Freeman in Seminole upon his return from service in the U.S. Navy after World War II. They lived in Wyoming most of their working life, retiring to Pineville in 1984 where she was a member of the Pineville Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and making quilts. After her husband's death, she married Orrell Curtis in 2005 who also died. She joined her daughter in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2011.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe; and second husband, Orrell.

Survivors include her daughter, Jan Coren; her son, John Freeman (Carol) of Tulsa; two granddaughters; two sisters, Sue Tidwell of Pineville, Jo Pearcy, of Anderson.

After cremation, her ashes were requested to be strewn with her husband of over 50 years, in Pineville.

Plans for a memorial are pending.

Betty Gibson Sloan Hayes

Dec. 3, 1930

June 18, 2020

Betty Gibson Sloan Hayes, 89, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.

She was born Dec. 3, 1930, in St. Francis, Kan., and was raised in the area of Goodman, Mo. She graduated high school from Goodman in 1948, headed to Washington, D.C., on a Greyhound bus, where she secured a position as a typist-stenographer for the U.S. Navy, then Air Force at the pentagon, traveling to London and Tokyo. She was also employed by the U.S. Customs. She always used public transportation, not owning or driving a vehicle and enjoyed apartment living. In 1965 she married Joseph Sloan (died 1994) and moved to a home in Piedmont, Calif., where they enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. She moved back to Goodman, and in 2003 married Joe Hayes (died 2011). She was a member of Goodman First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh A. and Opal M. (Sandusky) Gibson; two stepsons, Joseph Sloan Jr. (Angie), Chuck Sloan (June).

Survivors are a stepson, Steve Hayes; two brothers, Gerald Gibson (Gloria) of Anderson, Lowell Gibson (Sandy) of Bentonville, Ark.; and a sister, Carolyn Price (Ron) of Goodman; and five stepgrandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Howard Cemetery in Goodman with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Goodman.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhomes.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Guy Walter Tompkins

April 15, 1949

June 14, 2020

Guy Walter "G.W." Tompkins, 71, of Southwest City, Mo., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born April 15, 1949, in Southwest City to Lawrence Edward and Amy Ethel (Haley) Tompkins. He married Karen Lynn Hobbs on May 18, 1973, at the United Methodist Church in Southwest City. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an election judge and avid mushroom hunter; and he enjoyed fishing and farming. He worked in security at Walmart for over 20 years. He coached several softball teams in Southwest City and ran a local donut shop, "The Hole Affair," in Southwest City for many years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Noel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Gelvin; and a granddaughter, Tabitha Knight.

Survivors are his wife, Karen Tompkins of the home; two daughters, Tobey King and Casey Stanley, both of Southwest City; and eight grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwest City Senior Center, P.O. Box 252, Southwest City, MO 64863 or in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Joy Davis

Betty Hayes