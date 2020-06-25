The number of positive covid-19 cases in McDonald County has more than quadrupled in the past week -- rising from 128 cases to 549 as of Wednesday morning. Of these cases, 80 individuals have recovered and been released from isolation.

Testing is available at Ozark Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment

The National Guard will also offer covid-19 testing at the McDonald County High School in Anderson on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. Those wishing to be tested must pre-register online at a link provided on the McDonald County Health Department's Facebook page.

The McDonald County Health Department also urges anyone who attended the Noel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, June 13, or Sunday, June 14, to contact the department at 417-223-4351 and discuss being tested.

The McDonald County Health Department issued a statement last week encouraging residents to continue wearing personal protection equipment and socially distancing. It reads as follows:

"We know that covid is now circulating in our community, so publishing a list of places where people who have tested positive have visited would do no good.

We know that people can spread the virus even if they don't look or feel sick, so any of us could be carrying the virus in and out of businesses and stores in our community without even realizing it.

The best thing we can all do to protect ourselves and our community is to stay home as much as possible. If you have to leave your home, wear a cloth face covering so that you don't unknowingly spread the virus to other people. Keep a distance of at least six feet from people outside of your immediate family, and limit the time you spend with them to less than 15 minutes. This will lower your risk of getting the virus from someone else. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer while you are out and don't touch your face. When you get home, remove your cloth face covering and put it in with your dirty laundry. Wash your hands with soap and water.

Until there is a vaccine that protects against covid, these are the best steps we can all take to protect ourselves and our community."

Get the latest guidance from public health experts online at www.oneforallmo.com.