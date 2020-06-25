In a June 18 story about the school board, the newspaper incorrectly reported that Dennis Bergen was elected treasurer. Chris Smith was elected treasurer of the school board, receiving four votes. Bergen received three.

In a June 18 story about covid-19 numbers in the county, the newspaper incorrectly reported that covid-19 testing is available at the Freeman Anderson Clinic.

Freeman Health System does offer covid-19 testing and people should start by calling the covid-19 Call Center.

Callers who meet the criteria can qualify to get a covid-19 test and are scheduled to get that at the drive-thru test site on the Freeman West Campus in Joplin (and will be directed as to exactly where that is by the Call Center).

The call center operates from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drive-thru testing is done at 1221 McIntosh Circle Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Then on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. All are by appointment.