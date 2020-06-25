This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 1
Anna May Morgan, 22, no address given, theft/stealing
June 2
Brooklyn Bewley, 20, Springdale, Ark., shoplifting
Jimmy Ryan Fenimore, 30, Sarcoxie, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
June 3
Robert James Jackson Jr., 36, Anderson, domestic assault
Mercedi Rai Landers, 28, Sulphur Springs, Ark., failure to appear
June 4
Kenneth Amy, 48, Noel, theft/stealing
Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 24, Pineville, probation violation, domestic assault -- serious physical injury and armed criminal action
Elahugh Quanah Reed, 25, Anderson, property damage, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing
June 5
Summer Marie Eads, 24, Seneca, contempt of court
Brenton Scott Robinson, 28, Anderson, theft/stealing and shoplifting
Susan Kathleen Steele, 55, Stella, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action
June 6
Armandon Carranza Arevalo, 21, Fayetteville, Ark., armed criminal action and discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another vehicle or building/habitable structure -- persistent offender
Noreldein A. Arga, 43, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to comply with court order requiring use of ignition interlock device and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Juan J. Calderon, 20, Rogers, Ark., sexual abuse
Osar Centeno, 38, Springdale, Ark., armed criminal action and discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person
Jared Klatt, 21, Green Forest, Ark., hindering prosecution of a felony
Jose Martinez, 27, Fayetteville, Ark., unlawful use of weapon -- flourishing weapon
Marvin Moreno, 31, Kansas City, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended
Rodrigo Ortiz, 21, Springdale, Ark., armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance
Jayden B. Wilson, 19, Green Forest, Ark., hindering prosecution of a felony