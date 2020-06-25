RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County shortstop Braxton Spears takes a throw in an attempt to stop a stolen base during the McDonald County 16U baseball team's 14-4 loss to the Arkansas Express in the Mid-South 16U Showcase held June 19-21 at Randall Tyson Park in Springdale, Ark.

The Arkansas Stix handed McDonald County its third loss in three tournament games on June 21 in the final game of the 16U Mid-South Showcase played June 19-21 at the Randall Tyson Sports Complex in Springdale, Ark.

Destyn Dowd started and went an inning and two-thirds to take the loss in McDonald County's 13-3 defeat. Rylan Armstrong worked three innings before Isaac Behm finished the game.

Jakob Gordon led McDonald County with two hits, while Jack Parnell, Cross Dowd, Fisher Sanny and Destyn Dowd had one hit each.

Kickapoo Chiefs

Kickapoo scored 10 runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 20-1 win over McDonald County on June 20 in the second game of the tournament.

Coty Dumond took the loss for McDonald County, allowing seven runs in two and two-thirds innings. Dumond allowed just one hit, but walked three and hit three more.

Rylan Armstrong got the final out of the third inning, allowing two hits. Armstrong gave up three runs in the fourth on three hits before Parnell and Weston Gordon allowed 10 runs in the fifth on three walks, two hit batters and six hits and three errors.

McDonald County scored its lone run of the game in the fourth. Parnell led off the inning with a single and scored on Destyn Dowd's two-out hit.

Parnell, Dowd, Sanny and Jake Goswick each had one hit to lead McDonald County.

Arkansas Express

The Arkansas Express scored five runs in the first inning and went on to claim a 14-4 win over McDonald County in the tournament opener.

Isaac Behm started for McDonald County, allowing five runs in two innings on three hits and two hit batters while striking out one.

Behm's defense cost him in the Express' five-run first. After back-to-back hits to start the inning, the Express scored five runs without another hit in the inning. Three errors and two hit batters keyed the big inning.

Destyn Dowd worked the third and fourth innings, allowing three runs in the fourth inning on two hits, two walks and an error.

Braxton Spears pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh innings for McDonald County. After retiring the side in order in the fifth, Spears allowed two runs in the sixth on a walk and two hits, before working a scoreless seventh.

Lane Pratt finished on the mound for McDonald County, allowing four runs on five hits in the eighth inning.

McDonald County scored its first run in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Kody Owens struck out but reached when the third strike got away from the catcher. Owens went to second on a wild throw and advanced to third on an error before scoring on Pratt's ground out to second.

McDonald County added a run in the sixth on a single by Parnell, a walk to Spears and an error.

McDonald County scored its final two runs in the seventh on two walks, an RBI single by Dumond and a double steal.

Dumond finished with two hits, while Parnell and Sanny added one each.

8-On-8 League

The Webb City Naturals defeated McDonald County, 9-4, in an 8-on-8 league game on June 16 in Joplin.

Webb City scored six runs in the first two innings to key the Naturals win.

McDonald County scored two runs in the first and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the lead to 6-4, but Webb City scored a run in the sixth and two in the eighth to seal its win.

McDonald County pounded out 14 hits in the loss, led by two each by Parnell, Cross Dowd, Sanny and Goswick. Spears, Weston Gordon, Destyn Dowd, Jakob Gordon, Isaac Behm and Devin Stone added one hit each.

McDonald County was scheduled to play Carthage in its next league game on June 23 at Joe Becker Stadium.