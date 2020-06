Michael Arthur Lucariello to Thla Bik and Bawi C. Par. Sec. 2, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Emily Mundwiller and Kurt Mundwiller to Paula R. Sleeper. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela R. Beard and Ernest R. Beard to Ana Rosa Lule Moncada and Serafin Lule Maldonado. Town of Southwest City. Blk. 35, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Kathy Hames and John Hames to Kelly Jordon and Lonnie Jordon. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kathy Hames and John Hames to Edward Tuggle and Kay Tuggle. Sec. 13, Twp.2 3, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Rex Slaughter, deceased, and Sandra J. Slaughter to Roxanne L. Slaughter and Wesley J. Slaughter. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Patricia German to The Estate of David Bruce German. Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Plain View Heights Sub-division. Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Rick Peck, Donna Peck and Dennis Peck to Victoria Wilson and Michael Wilson. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Miser Creek Sub-division. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Van Hackett, Montana Dawn Hackett, Kara Hendrix and David Rex Hendrix to Jaime D. Shrum and Paton J. Clay. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Kathryn S. Barker to Gerald Clark. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Kara Skehen to Leticia S. Parrish and Brandon S. Parrish. Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Judy A. Owens and Philip Ray Owens to Smokey C. Roughton. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Tracy Elaine Wheeler and Michael Allen Wheeler to Sui Par Hnem and Thawng Hlei Thang. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Perry Morgan to Steven E. Bolain. Sec. 36, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Nadine Miller and Franklin Miller to Sheena Garcia. Pinecrest Development. Lot 23. McDonald County, Mo.