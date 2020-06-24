Division I

The following cases were filed:

Michael A. Jones vs. Amy S. Jones. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Nathaniel A. Mahurin vs. Jamie S. Mahurin. Judgment of dissolution.

Danny Miller vs. Marcey Miller. Judgment of dissolution.

Andrew C. Vearrier vs. Brandie J. Vearrier. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Luis Samuel Alvarenga Cuellar. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Robert D. Blevins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $95.50.

Nora Jean Bryant. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Jamie L. Cotton. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Caleb J. Gardner. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Michael Wayne Krier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Nomat Langidrik. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Mary Lowery. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Julio Alberto Mata. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Mitchell Hualani Pa. Failure to transfer plates of motor vehicle within 30 days. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kenneth Leroy Puckett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Trevor L. Reinke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $95.50.

Melissa C. Rodgers. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Jennifer Ann Saldana. Failed to display lighted lamps on motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle/motorcycle as required. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Robert L. Thomas Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Melinda S. Webb. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Eleanor Tairack. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Robert L. Eastburn. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Natasha A. Brown et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cyle G. Lumpkins. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jeremiah J. Hoskins. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Dihn Johnson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vincent Andon. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Benjamin Collins. Suit on account.

Hopkins Investments, LLC vs. Ann Burpo. Replevin. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Colton W. Newburn. Suit on account.

Keith Holloway vs. Twin Springs Ranch, LLC. Quiet title.

State of Missouri:

Tianna D. Murphy. Theft/stealing.

Adamina Torres. Theft/stealing.

Albert R. Lafountain. Peace disturbance and harassment.

Andrew Scott Cochiarro. Fish without a permit for Mo. resident.

Marlon E. Borja Lopez. Take and/or possess over limit of rock and/or warmouth bass.

Neri Ovidio. Take and/or possess over limit of rock and/or warmouth bass.

Daniel O. O'Rellana. Take and/or possess over limit of rock and/or warmouth bass.

Michelle H. Little. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Brian Holcomb. Fish without permit for non-resident.

James D. Shackleford. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Gage A. Shackleford. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Josiah H. Goss. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Deyvi R. Sarmiento Mendoza. Take and/or possess black bass in closed season.

Richard O. Garcia. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Roberto C. Garcia Loyola. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kelsie R. Kloe. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jose L. Juariqui Ramirez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Jacob Leon Hackler. Domestic assault.

Lexus Gail Blair. Assault -- special victim.

Daniel M. Igisomar. Property damage and assault.

Robert D. Hunsaker. Assault -- special victim.

Robert J. Jackson. Domestic assault -- special victim.

Brandy S. Pike. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Tressa M. Rhodes. Theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Deville Asset Management, LLC vs. Bobbie G. Ahlgren. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Janell P. Baughman. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Bryson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jenny Chunestudey. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jeremy Clark. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Cindy Coatney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Albert Creech. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Fred Brooks vs. Curtis Daniels. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michelle Daniels. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Emily N. Abundis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Juan A. Aldaco Ayala. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Roberto Baez Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Robert D. Blevins. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $529.50.

Chester L. Byrd. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dany S. Carbajal. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Eugene B. Casebolt Jr. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Leah Renee Christy. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Timothy L. Coble. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Spencer J. Daniels. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

None.