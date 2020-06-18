Neglected pedestrian pathways and restless youth were topics of discussion during Southwest City's regular meeting on Tuesday, June 9.

After thanking Karen Wallgren for her service as West Ward alderman and swearing in Shain Scott as the new West Ward alderman, the conversation soon turned to dilapidated sidewalks in town.

Alderman Joe Carpenter said an elementary teacher had also made a request for the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council to review the pathways but was told that the request must come from city officials.

Alderman Amber Killion noted that there are "too many kids that walk to school" on almost no sidewalks with existing sidewalks heavily eroded.

"Our sidewalks are way outdated," Mayor David Blake said.

City Clerk Krystal Austen noted that this issue is especially pressing, as she was contacted by the school's transportation department and notified that buses are struggling to be compliant with social distancing next year because of overcrowding on the routes. She was told that 80% of the overcrowding is a result of students deemed to live within walking distance.

"They're not going to be able to social distance and pick up all the kids in the 'walk zone'," Austen said.

Alderman Carpenter asked Austen to contact Gerrit Brinks with the HSTCC to see what steps need to be taken to pursue sidewalk assistance.

During the open forum of the meeting, Mayor Blake asked the council to weigh in on the idea of providing light at Blankenship Park for one hour after dark, twice per week.

He explained that, at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, a group of young boys was playing soccer on the field and, in an attempt to distance them, Blake gave his word that, once it was safe to do so, he would help them make up for lost play and practice time.

"I don't have a problem with it," Alderman Carpenter said. "I would just like to see a time frame set on that."

Blake noted that the boys have all adhered to the agreed terms and haven't caused any damage to property.

"Right now, our young group in this town, that park and that [ball] field is the only things they've got to do in our city right now because our lake is empty -- we're out of water," Mayor Blake said. "When are we gonna fix the dam? We've talked about, we've been 'Old Business' on it. It's time. If we're gonna do it, let's get her done."

Alderman Carpenter agreed that, if no other resources are available, the city should stick with the original plan of action.

The council discussed if rebidding the project would be necessary and agreed to move forward with repairs.

Departmental Reports

Mayor Blake thanked voters for passing the water bond issue.

"Within the next two years, we'll see a drastic change in our water system," he said.

Blake also noted that he met with county commissioners and received the necessary paperwork to file for reimbursement of covid-19 expenses.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls and provided mutual aid for one structure fire.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one motor vehicle accident, made one arrest for an outstanding warrant, assisted with two lockouts and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

Gow said the Dodge Charger patrol vehicle is out of service at the moment and repair costs are estimated at $2,300. He said $14,255.39 has been spent on this vehicle's maintenance this year -- more than half the price of the vehicle when new.

Gow suggested the city pursue a USDA grant that will finance 45% of a replacement patrol vehicle. He is currently researching a 2017 Ford Explorer at a cost of $17,670 after decals are applied and equipment is installed. That would leave the city responsible for the remaining $7,951.50 after grant assistance.

Alderman Carpenter said the fee was comparable to one annual payment on a new vehicle.

The council voted to pursue the USDA grant.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been mowing and cold-patching throughout town. He said the water line across Honey Creek has been repaired, but noted that the Broadway Street tower has begun noticeably leaking.

Alderman Carpenter asked about Clark's plans for the tower once the new water system is installed and the tower is retired. He expressed concern about the stability of the structure once it was out of use.

Clerk Austen informed council members that the Missouri Municipal League is offering a training conference for elected officials in August that can be attended virtually for $50 or on-site for $130.

New Business

Joyce Morris, the talented gardener responsible for the flower bed amid the Broadway Street triangle, requested reimbursement of $63.04 for overages spent in 2019 as a result of motorists driving through the greenery.

The council voted to approve the overage and allot a $500 budget for the flower bed in 2020. Austen then presented council members with copies of the 2020 fire, police and street budgets to be reviewed and amended. She noted that the net income and net expense of the fire budget and the police budget will remain the same, but funds have been reallocated to other line items. The council voted to approve amendments to both budgets.

Based on the percentage of revenue collected by the street department to date, Austen recommended increasing the street budget's net revenue by $2,200 while also increasing the expenses the same amount.

Alderman Killion expressed concern about increasing the revenue due to the unpredictable nature of income. Alderman Carpenter agreed.

Austen said she will adjust the figures and present the updated budget at the next meeting.

Summer Ball director Aaron Maxville inquired about hosting a kid's field day before summer ends. Mayor Blake explained that the players have already been reimbursed and the remaining money is seed for next season.

In other business, the council:

• Hired Nicholas Lucas to the street department.

• Appointed Alderman Killion to continue serving as mayor pro-tem for the term of one year.

• Voted to erect "Children at Play" signs along Crescent Drive and set the speed limit to 10 mph in an attempt to curb speeding in the neighborhood.

• Allotted a quarterly postage budget of $420; a biannual billing budget of $116.93; and a monthly office supply budget up to $100.

• Paid bills in the amount of $10,592.94.