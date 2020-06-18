As we gathered to worship on Sunday, Flag Day, at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we prayed for a revival in this country and that its people will return to God.

Rick Lett was celebrating a birthday, and Mitchell and Abby Lett were celebrating their anniversary. Special prayers for Bobby and Trish, Stan, Marcella, Andy, an unspoken and Raye Deen. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and shared a praise. In announcements, the business meeting will be held on June 28.

Linda Abercrombie read 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 and shared the devotional, "What God Will Do." We face all kinds of personal battles that force their way into our lives. Don't give them an inch. We are in God's family. With prayer and faith, God will do what is best for us.

Terry Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Direction Offered." Bible study came from Proverbs 3:1-12, about Solomon's call to be wise and his counsel about how wisdom works. God provides direction to those who place their trust in Him. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all ways acknowledge him, and He shall direct your paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the Lord, and depart from evil. It shall be health to thy navel, and marrow to thy bones."

The congregation joined in singing hymns of praise, led by Susan Cory and Karen Gardner, with special praise music from Jerry and Linda who sang "Sweet Beulah Land" and Karen who sang "For Those Tears, I Died."

Brother Mark Hall brought us God's message from 1 Corinthians, chapter 13, the love chapter, with Sunday's sermon, "What Love Is." He began by telling us that "God loves you and grace is amazing. How do we know what love is? The Bible tells us in chapter 13."

Brother Mark talked about four types of love: natural affection like what we have for our kids because we created them; romantic/passionate love like we have for our spouse; brotherly love like we have for our fellow church members and sacrificial love as it tells us in Galatians 2:20. Brother Mark's message focused on two types of love -- romantic and brotherly. He referred to Ephesians 5:25, "Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her"; and Mark 12:31, "And the second, like it, is this, 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'" Brother Mark said, "We love by choice. We choose to love, but it is a chance because we may not get that love back, but if we choose not to love, we get nothing. God commands us to love."

Brother Mark told us, if we love, we have to do what it tells us in the Bible. First, love is patient. "If we love, we have to be patient. It is a struggle, but everyone doesn't have to do things like you do, see things like you do or value things like you do. If you choose to love them, you have to be patient with them."

Second, the Bible tells us love is kind. Brother Mark said, "Kind people are easy to love. If you are kind enough to someone, 99% of the time, they will be kind back and that makes them easy to love. Be patient and harvest enough Christian kindness."

Third, love does not envy. Brother Mark told us that love knows no jealousy. "Praise God for what you have and for what others have. There is no profit in envy and jealousy which only causes bitterness."

Fourth, the Bible tells us that love is not boastful or proud. Brother Mark said, "You don't have to brag. Others will see it without bragging. Pride can ruin you. Love doesn't involve pride. It has to have some humility."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that Proverbs, chapter 13, is the description of the life and character of Jesus. "We aspire to it, but He already is. We serve an amazing God and His grace is amazing. The most important thing you will ever know is that Jesus loves you and that is the one thing you need to tell others. There is nothing in life more important than what you will do with Jesus Christ."

Our hymn of invitation was "Amazing Grace," and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us on Father's Day, next Sunday. The message will focus on the second half of 1 Corinthians 13. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

