I sang a song very dear to my heart. The line that says, "You've got one more valley" before you can lay down your heavy load.

That's exactly where we are today. Our load is so very heavy but we have hope. Not in this life only, because if we can't have hope beyond this life we are without this hope; as Paul said, "Would be of all men most miserable?" If we look at the condition of this world, we would not be able to stand the heartache and torment we see.

God surely has a plan. If we will just stand for the right, he will bring us to victory. We have never seen our nation in such a shape. We will suffer so very much if we let Satan get hold of our life, and that is exactly what he is trying to do. His goal is to get us so distracted with the turmoil of the world that we will forget the promises that God has in that Holy Book.

Pastor Bob Cartwright has been trying so very hard to prepare us for what we will face. The first book he turned to was Genesis 11:1-9, an account of the power of God when he sees people going in the wrong direction. In the beginning, the whole earth was of one language and people could communicate. Then the people decided they were smarter than God and they could build a tower that would reach to heaven and go around God. Well, little did they know what was next. God confounded their language and nobody could understand the other. It was impossible for them to work without talking one to another. Therefore, the so-called tower of Babel was of no use to the people who had such big ideas about leaving God out and doing this evil deed; which was to no avail. You see, unity without God leads to false hope. When will we learn that we are without power when we leave God out of our plans. After they realized they could no longer communicate, they scattered abroad upon the earth.

Today, we see a world that is divided and the lack of unity is causing discord among the people, Matthew 7:13-14 and then 21. This should put fear into every man's heart. There are only two destinations after this life comes to a halt. One way is to find the gate that is broad and many go through this gate. It leads their soul to eternal darkness in a burning hell. Be Ye watchful lest you fall into that trap. The other gate is narrow and leads to everlasting life. Wow, what a scary thing to see where the disobedience of man will bring destruction! We read that not everyone who cries, Lord, Lord will enter that holy place called heaven. He went on to say, "Those who do the will of the Father will enter into the Kingdom of Heaven."

The big threat we all face today is the fear of division in our families. That is just what the old devil is working on. If he can separate our family, he is well on his way to causing so much pain that we can barely keep our heart from breaking in two. Remember, the Bible says that a house divided cannot stand. Let us pray and fast till we feel the assurance that we can be strong in the Lord and rebuke every negative thought that Satan sends our way. Be still and know that I am God. It is so important to listen to that inner voice that speaks words of wisdom to each of us. It is because of our lack of dedication to not only God but to his house where we are fed. Never step out of the will of God and you will find peace and joy beyond your imagination. Follow after the one who created you and you will never regret your choice.

Acts 1:5 reminds us that John was baptized with water but Jesus was baptized with the Holy Ghost who leads us and guides us. We should try the spirits to be sure of our teachers and preachers. The word says beware of false prophets for they come in sheep's clothing but are ravening wolves seeking to destroy your soul. Many times it is because of division that the work of the Lord is hindered; when we are separated we become weak and lose our power. On the day of Pentecost, they were all of one mind and one accord. No division was found among them.

Why is our government in such a state of unrest? Because they cannot agree on even the smallest problem. There is no unity of those in authority. America will never turn around as long as the people of God refuse to join in prayer and fasting for changes. We can transform our lives if we would but turn from our wicked ways and humble ourselves and pray.

In closing, Pastor again said spend more time at church in prayer; and study the word in order to withstand what is coming our way.

We would love to have you come to worship with us at the Cove in Lanagan, Mo. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning and 6 p.m. for evening worship. Then on Wednesday at 6 p.m., we share in a very informative Bible study. We are on top of the hill where our steeple points souls to a home not made with hands.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.