Due to recommendations from the McDonald County Health Department, the McDonald County High School prom has been postponed until Friday, July 17.
On-site summer school for McDonald County R-1 School has been delayed one week and will begin on Monday, July 6.
Enrollment forms will be sent to students' emails and posted online at www.mcdonaldr1.net.
