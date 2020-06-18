David R. Briley

Jan. 6, 1951

May 19, 2020

David R. Briley, 69, of Jane, Mo., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was born in Rogers, Ark., Jan. 6, 1951, to Derriel and Doris Briley. He was a truck driver for 49 years, starting at the age of 18. The past 15 years, he was an owner-operator until he retired in 2018. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and was always looking for some old car or truck that he could fix up.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Jennifer Briley, Brenda Briley and Paula Briley; his father; and two sisters, Debbie Taylor-Weaver and Ruthie Briley.

Survivors are his mother, Doris of Rogers, Ark.; sister, Sara Briley of Rogers; brother, Tim Briley of Garfield, Ark.; son, Chris Briley (Andrea) of Joplin; daughter, Stephanie Gibbons (Tim) of Gravette, Ark.; stepdaughters, Jayme Peraud and Jennifer Lohr; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Jamie Cope officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

Ollie Mae Hill

Feb. 4, 1922

June 9, 2020

Ollie Mae Hill, 98, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at McDonald County Living Center after months of failing health.

She was born Feb. 4, 1922, in Blair, Okla., to Arthur and Artie (Monroe) Card. She was raised and attended schools in Southwest Oklahoma. On Sept. 1, 1949, she married Cal Hill. In 1959 they moved their family to Lanagan, Mo. Ollie was a homemaker and enjoyed researching family genealogy, quilting, gardening, traveling and caring for her pets. She was a member of the Anderson Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cal Hill, on Sept. 24, 1998; a brother, A.J. Card; and two sisters, Mary Josephine Winters and Retta Hayes.

Survivors are her three children, Beverly Gibson of Gravette, Ark., Patricia Coberley (Dennis) of Jane, Lee Hill (Nikki) of Noel; seven grandchildren; a brother, Archie Card of Del City, Okla.; and a sister, Betty Hayes of Midwest City, Okla.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Richard Winters officiating. Burial followed in the Lanagan Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Benjamin Theodore Wanders III

Nov. 4, 1953

Oct. 23, 2019

Benjamin Theodore Wanders III died Oct. 23, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Logansport, Ind. He moved to Missouri in 1967 and graduated from McDonald County High School. He served in the military right after high school; afterward, he started running heavy equipment and enjoyed hard physical labor. He enjoyed night fishing Little Sugar at White Bluff and had a passion for the word of God.

Survivors include his mother, Naomi Ward; one son, Benjamin Theodore Wanders IV; sisters, Nona Styles, Naomi Roark, Lynne Mansfield; and brother, Jim Wanders.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Grace-Life Church in Anderson, Mo.

Ollie Hill