This is part five, the final installment, in a series of photos of McDonald County High School senior art. Because seniors were not able to showcase their art in the Big 8 Conference and the annual senior exhibit at the high school, the McDonald County Press is featuring one piece per senior. Photos by Rachel Dickerson

Carman Wahleitner

Makaiela Thacker

Aaliyah Rubio

Kelli Brennand

Alondra Nava-Ayala