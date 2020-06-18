UPDATE: The Freeman Health System Covid-19 Call Center 417-347-6444 is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The system's drive-thru testing location at 1221 McIntosh Circle is operating from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fridays.

EARLIER:

In the past week, the McDonald County Health Department has reported 71 more individuals who have tested positive for covid-19, bringing the county's total to 128.

Of those, 22 have been released from isolation, 106 are active infections and three are hospitalized.

Of the 71 new reported people, 63 individuals are located in the southwest quadrant of the county, three are located in the northwest quadrant, one is located in the southeast quadrant and four are located in the northeast quadrant.

Testing is available at Ozark Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health Systems and the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151

• Freeman Anderson Clinic: 417-845-0545

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351

Today, from 2 to 5 p.m., drive-through testing will be available at the Southwest City Fire Department. The testing will be available to everyone, insured and uninsured. Due to an increase in cases, the organizers encourage everyone to be tested.

The event is hosted by the McDonald County Health Department, Ozarks Community Hospital Health System and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Get the latest guidance from public health experts online at www.oneforallmo.com.