Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joseph G. Murray vs. Alisha A. Murray. Dissolution.

Wendell Jones vs. Pamela Jones. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Joseph E. Moriondo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mathue G. Forrest. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Baez Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jazzmyne J. Eveland. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leonard Keith Daugherty. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Marlow. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alicia M. Martinez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mitchell Hualani Pa. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

Carla Ann Shenk. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James Arthur Hamill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jessaca Y. Lewis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Risa Nicole Buckner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryan C. Amos. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion.

The following cases were heard:

Andrew Steven McKnight vs. Jennifer Rae McKnight. Judgment of dissolution.

Jennifer A. Willer vs. Kent A. Willer. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jadyn J.B. Loudermilk. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Rafael T. Pacheco. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion. Guilty plea. Fine of $25.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

First Portfolio Ventures I, LLC vs. Steven R. Bloxham. Breach of contract.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Elizabeth Blevins. Suit on account.

Guy M. Cullen et al vs. Larry Forcum et al. Quiet title.

Gene King vs. Thomas W. Jackson et al. Breach of contract.

N&R Anderson, LLC vs. Daniel D. Royce. Breach of contract.

Jerry Taylor Jr. vs. Robert D. Williams. Personal injury.

Leticia L. Fore vs. Tiffany Spark et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Justin L. Morse et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Jeremy L. Hall. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Sarah Fichtner. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. James R. Moore et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Brandon J. Longo. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Monica R. Mora. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Kenye M. Manual. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Vincent Andon. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Edward W. O'Neal. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Kaimana M. Pa. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Nichole E. Skaggs. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Derek L. Reeves. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Elain C. Rose. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Abraham T. Palomino. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Morgan E. Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kayla N. Dunlop. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eugene B. Casebolt Jr. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Amber L. Lucero. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Steven Eric Tramell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caleb Michael Noblitt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brian Cory Lyster. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyquisha L. Lane. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shannon J. Steele. Passing bad check.

Margarita Castro de Paz. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to side windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Alice Marie Woolard. Trespassing.

Misty D. Wells. Trespassing.

Ricky W. Couch. Domestic assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Maurice Albert Henderson. Violation of order of protection for adult and violation of child protection order.

Felonies:

Harold Millikin. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Bart D. Link. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Benjamin T. Schaeffer. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jessica Jo Walrath. Theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Craig Alan Carter. Domestic assault.

Paula A. Christerson. Domestic assault.

Troy Robbins. Assault -- special victim and armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Bill R. Boling et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jovanny Bonilla. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jakeb Bryant. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Steven Chapman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Genesis Financial vs. Michelle Cooper. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Shirlee Patterson vs. James Kevitt et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Rickey J. Shadden et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Michael D. Reppond et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Donica. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Beva L. Green. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Troy Capital, LLC v.s Wihden Manuel et al. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, LLC vs. Richard Taylor. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC s. Douglas Wofford. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Kamy K. Boaz. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Marlon E. Borja Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident and take and/or possess over limit of rock and/or warmouth bass. Guilty plea. Fine of $260.

Herbert G. Davidson. Assault. Guilty plea. One year incarceration jail.

David L. Harvey. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Sarah Jo Holt. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Mason W. Hughes. Fish without permit for resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Romulus Longidrik. DWI -- alcohol and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amber L. Lucero. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Taiosiky Masauo. Assault. Guilty plea. One year incarceration jail.

Keith R. McElroy. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Valentin de Jesus Ruiz Lagunas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Deyvi R. Sarmiento Mendoza. Take and/or possess black bass in closed season. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Michael D. Simmons. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Markie R. Smith. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Matthew T. Vang. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dustin Robert Wood. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Dustin E. Brooks. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Lindsey Feagin. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Caddo S. Gann. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Alford plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Dale W. Martin. Trafficking drugs or attempt and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Stephen Ray Romesburg. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.