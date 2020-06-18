MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Construction has begun on the newest I-49 corridor, connecting Arkansas and Missouri. Roadwork is expected to continue from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with delays expected on West Highway 90 in the future.

