This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 24

Daniel Davis, 24, Pineville, statutory rape

Jacob Leon Hackler, 26, Wichita, Kan., domestic assault

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 42, Goodman, assault and property damage

Connie Letourneau, 57, Goodman, assault

May 26

Robert J. Jackson Jr., 36, Anderson, domestic assault

Brandy Sue Pike, 42, no age given, tampering with motor vehicle, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, probation violation, abandonment of a corpse and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Tressa Marie Rhodes, 29, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing

May 27

George Cline, 56, no address given, probation violation

Paul Randell Cline, 53, no address given, parole violation and domestic assault

Amanda Joy Dowell, 35, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing

Jade Allena Herrin, 37, no address given, probation violation

James Adam Herrin, 33, Anderson, probation violation

James Marshall Martin, 42, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Toiosiky Danny Masauo, 39, Tulsa, Okla., assault

Timothy Lee Robbins, 36, no address given, burglary and theft/stealing

May 28

Brianna D. Johnson, 25, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing

May 29

Christina Nicole Allen, 31, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

May 30

Elijajuan Devon Robinson, 31, Horatio, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Patrick James Wiley, 49, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit