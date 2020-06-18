This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 24
Daniel Davis, 24, Pineville, statutory rape
Jacob Leon Hackler, 26, Wichita, Kan., domestic assault
Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 42, Goodman, assault and property damage
Connie Letourneau, 57, Goodman, assault
May 26
Robert J. Jackson Jr., 36, Anderson, domestic assault
Brandy Sue Pike, 42, no age given, tampering with motor vehicle, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, probation violation, abandonment of a corpse and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Tressa Marie Rhodes, 29, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing
May 27
George Cline, 56, no address given, probation violation
Paul Randell Cline, 53, no address given, parole violation and domestic assault
Amanda Joy Dowell, 35, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing
Jade Allena Herrin, 37, no address given, probation violation
James Adam Herrin, 33, Anderson, probation violation
James Marshall Martin, 42, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Toiosiky Danny Masauo, 39, Tulsa, Okla., assault
Timothy Lee Robbins, 36, no address given, burglary and theft/stealing
May 28
Brianna D. Johnson, 25, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing
May 29
Christina Nicole Allen, 31, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
May 30
Elijajuan Devon Robinson, 31, Horatio, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Patrick James Wiley, 49, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit