Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Apply online for MDC managed deer hunts starting July 1 Take a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state. by Monica Hooper | June 18, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Beginning July 1, deer hunters can apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation's website for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state for archery, muzzleloading, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

The managed deer hunt application period is July 1-31. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. Draw results will be available Aug. 15 through Jan. 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details, and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

Details about managed hunts can also be found in MDC's "2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information" booklet available starting in early July at MDC offices and nature centers, from permit vendors around the state, and online at mdc.mo.gov.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT