RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lily Allman, a senior-to-be at McDonald County High School, won the Horton Smith 16-18 Girls Golf Tournament held last week in Springfield.

Lily Allman took off right from where she left off following her junior year at McDonald County High School.

Allman earned a trip to the Missouri State High School Activities Association state tournament last fall where she finished 44th in the state.

Last week Allman won the first tournament of the summer after the junior golf summer season was delayed due to covid-19.

Allman shot a 77 at the Horton Smith 16-18 Girls Tournament in Springfield to beat Lyla Louderbough of Buffalo, Mo., by a single stroke.

Freshman-to-be Savannah Thessing of Nixa was third with a 79.