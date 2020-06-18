RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Levi Malone beats out an infield hit during McDonald County 6-3 loss on June 10 to Webb City in an 18U 8-on-8 league game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

The McDonald County 18U baseball team trailed Webb City 6-0 after being held scoreless by Iron Byron for 10 innings.

But in the bottom of the 12th, McDonald County rallied for three runs, only to come up short in a 6-3 loss on June 10 in an 8-on-8 league game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

McDonald County managed just nine hits and struck out four times through 10 innings off the pitching machine before scoring three runs on three hits in the 12th.

Cross Dowd led off the inning with a single. He went to second on a ground-out before scoring on a single by Cole Martin. Levi Helm followed with an RBI triple to cut Webb City's lead to 6-2. Junior Eliam drove in McDonald County's final run with a ground-out to third.

Webb City scored two runs in the first on two hits and an error before adding two more in the second on three hits and two errors.

McDonald County then shutout the Cardinals until the 10th inning when Webb City scored its final two runs on three hits and an error.

Weston Gordon led McDonald County with three hits, while Martin, Helm and Logan Harriman had two each. Levi Malone, Cross Dowd and Nevin Price added one hit each.

McDonald County falls to 0-2 in league games heading into its June 17 game against Seneca.