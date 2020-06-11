Kimberly Sue Beck

June 8, 1973

June 6, 2020

Kimberly Sue Beck, 46, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born June 8, 1973, in Modesto, Calif., to Robert Ollar and Neomi Riley. She married Michael Beck Oct. 1, 2000. She enjoyed gardening and music.

Survivors are her husband, Michael Beck, of the home; her father, Robert Ollar of Oklahoma City; her mother, Neomi Riley of Decatur, Ark.; her children, Ernest Smith of Grove, Okla., Daniel Smith of West Siloam Springs, Okla., Nathaniel Smith of Springfield, Mo., Justin Smith of Southwest City, Mo., Quinton Smith of Southwest City, Haylee Beck of Noel, Felicia Beck of Anaheim, Calif., and Timothy Beck of Bentonville, Ark.; and several grandchildren.

Memorial service and burial in the Saratoga Cemetery in Southwest City will be held at a later date.

Kenneth Creese

July 8, 1952

June 1, 2020

Kenneth George Creese Jr., 67, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 8, 1952, in Butler, Penn., to Kenneth and Katherine (Reno) Creese. He married Cindy Lou Niehaus on June 17, 2016, in Branson, Mo. He was a cowboy and worked on several ranches all over the United States and Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Creese, of the home; two brothers, David Creese (Heidi) of Windale, N.Y., Richard Creese (Gale) of Dunwoody, Ga.; two sisters, Margie Rhoads of Evans City, Pa., Linda Shirra of Oil City, Pa.; stepchildren, Angie Ayala and significant other, Javad Jackson, Anthony Ayala, Allison Ayala and significant other, Cam Bennett; and grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Sheila Dean Crosby

Nov. 14, 1962

June 1, 2020

Sheila Dean Crosby, 57, of Springfield, Mo., died unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence due to a heart attack.

She was born Nov. 14, 1962, in Joplin, Mo., to Howard G. and Shirley (Skelton) Crosby. She had several different career adventures in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Shirley Crosby; and her brother, Steve Crosby.

Survivors are her son, Derrick Crosby of Neosho, Mo.; her two daughters, Stacy Machupa of Neosho, Kayla Henry of Diamond, Mo.; six granddaughters; two grandsons; and her sister, Sheree Link of Lamar, Mo.

The family plans a memorial service at Howard Cemetery in Goodman, Mo., at a later date.

Douglas Harold Lemm

Dec. 7, 1949

June 3, 2020

Douglas Harold "Doug" Lemm, 70, of Bella Vista, Ark., since 2011, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home after suffering a heart attack.

He was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Belle Fourche, S.D., to Walden and Florence (Tubandt) Lemm. He was raised in Spearfish, S.D., and was a 1968 graduate of Spearfish High School. He managed and operated stores in Washington and Wyoming before taking a job at Cabela's/Bass Pro in Rogers. He was an avid big-game hunter, trout fisherman, and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wyoming, South Dakota, Nevada and Montana. He was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Survivors are his wife, Rebecca (Brewer) Latty-Lemm; three sons, Josh of Winnemucca, Nev., Luke of Goodman, Mo., Matt of Casper, Wyo. (mother Marla Lemm); four grandchildren; stepchildren, Ashley Latty Clark, Molly Latty Cahan, Crystal Snider, Angela Hockett; and two brothers, Dick (Robin) of Story, Wyo., and David (Evelyn) of Eureka, Calif.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel with Pastor Paul Hass officiating. Following the service, a meal will be provided for family and friends at the NewMac building in Anderson.

A memorial service in Spearfish will be planned at a future date.

Leonard Dean Myers Sr.

April 11, 1949

June 7, 2020

Leonard Dean Myers Sr., 71, of Pineville, Mo., died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 11, 1949, in Turlock, Calif., to Leonard Dale and Esther Virginia (Glover) Myers. He was raised in Turlock and was a 1973 graduate of Turlock High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during Vietnam and served in the infantry. He was wounded by shrapnel during battle in his first week of tour, receiving a Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to Turlock. He moved to Neosho in 1993 and later to Pineville in 2018. He enjoyed the ocean and back roading area creeks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Leonard Dean Myers Jr.; and two grandchildren, Gimadiha Scrougm Jr. and Shanna Cupp.

Survivors are his three children, Charles Myers (Lori) of Jay, Okla., Nonnie Myers of Seneca, Ashley DeMartini (Paul) of Pineville; nine grandchildren; his wife, Terry Rogers of Grove, Okla.; his significant other, Samuel Peak of the home; and four brothers, Charles W. Myers, of Turlock, Kenneth Myers of Delhi, Calif., Preston Myers of Turlock, Carl Myers of Monett.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Steven Finney officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials are being directed to the Wounded Warrior Project c/o the funeral home.

