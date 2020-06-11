MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Husband-wife business owners, Maria Morales and Luis Ortega, in front of their newly opened authentic Mexican restaurant, El Nopal. El Nopal is located at 1300 N. Main St. in Southwest City and is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The opening of El Nopal in Southwest City is an event that is decades — rather, generations — in the making.

Husband-wife owners Luis Ortega and Maria Morales were raised in different parts of the world but kept in touch through the years as a result of their families’ close friendship. Ortega and Morales’ parents share the same small, home town of Zatemaye, Guanajato in South Central Mexico.

El Nopal is, undeniably, a family affair with Maria’s father and Luis manning the kitchen and Maria and her sister tending to customers in the front of the house.

“I wanted to work with our family while also working to get ahead,” Luis said.

He noted that the location, and the locals, were integral to their decision as well. Ortega said he sought an area close to his wife’s family where he could also interact with his customers and get to know the regulars.

“This seemed like a good environment,” he said.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One of the hottest items on the menu is fried ice cream for dessert.

Ortega describes the cuisine as authentic, with a new Tex-Mex twist.

“It’s a perfect mix of spices and citrus flavors so that it’s not overwhelming,” Ortega explained.

Ortega said he always enjoyed seeing a meal from preparation to plate, but his interest in cooking was ignited when he witnessed his father-in-law’s creations.

“He has 20 years of experience in the kitchen, perfecting his craft and the things he does is mind-blowing.”

The menu features more than 50 items, including an array of appetizers, entrees and desserts that appeal to all palates.

So far, chimichangas, enchiladas and fajitas are selling well, with the Fajitas Ortega gaining steady fanfare. This dish features grilled chicken, steak and shrimp in a special blend of spices and topped with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, with rice and beans on the side.

Fresh-grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes also make the foundation of another best-seller, the molcajete and the smaller-portioned mini molcajete. The savory, bubbling mix is then served in an authentic volcanic stone bowl.

For dessert, fried ice cream is intriguing and delighting many diners. Ortega explained that, despite the seemingly obvious impossibility, a scoop of frozen ice cream is breaded with a sweet flour-based dough, fried, then placed into a cinnamon-and-sugar-sprinkled fried shell and topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ortega’s self-confessed favorite menu item is the molcajete — chicken, steak and shrimp served in a simmering volcanic rock bowl topped with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, covered in ranchero sauce and shredded cheese then served with tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and all the fixings.

In the coming year, Ortega and Morales hope to add new dishes to the menu that feature the restaurant’s namesake — the nopal cactus that is a staple in Mexican cuisine.

“We wanted to name it after something symbolic of Mexico, and cactus are very prevalent in the Southwest,” Ortega said.

“I’ve seen nopal used to flavor stew, added to fajitas to compliment the meat, grilled and even chopped to be used as a garnish.”

The couple hopes to plant the beloved cacti around the perimeter of the building and grow fresh crops on-site.

El Nopal is located at 1300 N. Main St. in Southwest City and is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.