Brother Randy sang a song that hits very close to home. The title is “What Then?” The words start off with, ‘What if Jesus came to your house today?” The real meaning of the entire song is about, what would Jesus find if he just dropped in to visit you today. That really makes us stop and think about how we are spending our time.

With what is going on in our world today. I feel we better be walking upright before our Lord. We need his protection at all times, we have the virus, rioting and people full of hate. How do you think God feels about our disobedience? Why would he not pass judgment upon these unruly people? They are determined to destroy other people’s property and lives. This is truly the work of evil forces and is displeasing to God.

In the book of Nehemiah 1:1-3, we find judgment upon the people caused by their disobedience. It is because of failing to keep God’s commandments that these things take place. Never forget God is in control and it is a fearful thing to anger the God who created you. Another account of disobedience is recorded in the 2 Chronicles 16:7-9. In this portion of scripture, we are told of others who were going through trials due to the lack of doing what they were told by the Lord.

Pastor Bob read this last verse and it is worth the quoting. “The eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth; to show himself strong in behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him.” Then he said, “Herein thou hast done foolishly; therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.” Be careful how you listen to the words of the almighty God. We must trust him and be willing to do that which he commands us to do. In Acts 21:13, Paul spoke to those who were so against his ministry and said, “What mean ye to weep and to break mine heart? I am ready not to be bound only, but to die for the name of Jesus.” He did not fear what man was saying nor what they might do to him. He only wanted the will of the Father to be done.

Do you think that America has disobeyed God? You know it is being seen that the wrath of God is being poured out upon our land. Our only hope is in Christ who died for our sins and teaches us through the word that we have a way that seems right to man but the end thereof is an eternal hell. How can we escape so great a judgment? By praying and living a life pleasing to God.

Do we pray a fervent prayer as the word says? If we do we shall accomplish much for the Kingdom of God. Satan desires to get us off track and cause us to forsake the right way. That is his goal in this life. Do not allow him to rule over your life but rebuke him in the name of the Lord and he will have to flee, taking his torment with him. Let us stand for the right and proclaim the name of the Lord to all who we come in contact with. We are all called to work for God in whatever capacity He has shown us.

In closing, Pastor challenged us to go out into the highways and byways and compel them to come in. Do you know what that word compel means? We are to beg them to come to the house of the Lord. Some say I sure won’t beg them to come. Well, then you are not reading the word as it commands us to go into all the world and reach as many people as we can. Just remember that which you do in the name of the Lord will not return void. Yes, you might have those who will say, “I don’t need that church or anything they have to offer.” Oh, what a terrible place to be when our Lord splits the eastern skies.

We send this outreach in the form of church news so as to tell of the saving grace of Christ. And we invite you to come to be a part of our worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Bible study on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Our church is in Lanagan, Mo., on top of the hill where our steeple is pointing souls to heaven. Come join us and hear what Pastor Bob teaches concerning you and your family.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

“What mean ye to weep and to break mine heart? I am ready not to be bound only, but to die for the name of Jesus.”

Apostle Paul

Acts 21:13