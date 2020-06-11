In little more than a month, the number of people who have tested positive for covid-19 in McDonald County has risen from 4 to 53.

The McDonald County Health Department announced earlier this week that 17 new individuals testing positive for covid-19 have been identified. The majority of these are located in the southwest quadrant of the county, with one in the northwest quadrant and one in the southeast quadrant.

All individuals testing positive are in quarantine and contacts are being notified. Two individuals are hospitalized, six individuals have symptoms, and 10 individuals are asymptomatic.

Twelve new people were added on June 5, and 10 people were added to the total on June 9. Two people are hospitalized, the health department reported. Of the total, 22 people have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Testing is available at Ozark Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health Systems and the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead.

• Pineville OCH — 417-223-4290

• Noel OCH — 417-475-6151

• Freeman Anderson Clinic — 417-845-0545

• McDonald County Health Department — 417-223-4351

Get the latest guidance from public health experts online at www.oneforallmo.com.