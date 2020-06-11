April 29

• McDonald County resident David Schindler held a phone conference with the Commission, requesting a countywide noise ordinance. Commissioners stated there are state statutes in place regarding noise control and to contact the McDonald County Sheriff for assistance with noise issues in his area.

• Paige Behm, with the McDonald County Health Department, and Gregg Sweeten, with McDonald County Emergency Management, updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county. McDonald County currently does not have any positive cases. Behm provided Commissioners with the Missouri Governor's guidance on occupancy limitations on businesses that are reopening. All businesses in the county will be given this guidance.

• The Commission opened bids for Law Enforcement tires, Road and Bridge tires, rock, asphalt and oil. Bid openings started at 1 p.m.

Commissioners received bids from Ozarko Tire Centers on Law Enforcement and Road and Bridge tires.

Commissioner David Holloway motioned to accept Ozarko Tire Centers' bid for Law Enforcement tires. The motion passed unanimously.

Commissioner John Bunch motioned to accept Ozark Tire Centers' bid for Road and Bridge tires. The motion passed unanimously.

Commissioners received a bid on rock from Anchor Stone Company.

Commissioner John Bunch motioned to accept the rock bid from Anchor Stone Company. The motion passed unanimously.

Commissioners received bids on asphalt from Hutchens Construction and Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc.

Commissioner David Holloway motioned to accept the asphalt bid from Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc. The motion passed unanimously.

Commissioners received bids on oil from Wright Asphalt Products Co., Ergon Asphalts & Emulsions Inc., and Coastal Energy Corporation.

Commissioner David Holloway motioned to accept partial oil bids as listed below. The motion passed unanimously.

- CRS-2 from Wright Asphalt Products Co.

- AEP Primer from Coastal Energy Corporation

- SS1 from Ergon Asphalts & Emulsions Inc.

- CQS-1F from Coastal Energy Corporation

• No proposals were received for the sale of used county vehicles and equipment. Commissioners will reschedule proposal openings until May 27 at 1 p.m.

May 6

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $55,231.88.

May 11

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county. McDonald County has a new positive case, bringing the total number of cases in McDonald County to five. This case is in the north, central region of the county. This case was not travel-related and was asymptomatic at the time of testing. The first four positive cases have all recovered.

May 13

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county. Behm provided an update on equipment the Health Department needed to continue covid-19 operations and readiness. Tanya Lewis, Circuit Clerk, was also in attendance to give an update on the Circuit Courts' operations during the pandemic. Courts will not schedule court until after June 1. After discussion, the Commission agreed to extend the current Courthouse procedures until June 1. The Courthouse will remain closed to the public, but certain curbside services can be conducted. If an individual needs to conduct business with a County office, the individual should call the office needed to establish the safest way to conduct business. Employees' temperatures will continue to be taken upon arriving at work.

• The Commission requested a demolition permit from the city of Pineville. Chris Johnson stated the permit will be issued but the County will be required to put up barriers between the public and the demolition site. Demolition will be located at 320 Harmon Street, Pineville.

• Commissioners received a request from the McDonald County Library to appoint a new board of trustees. Commissioner John Bunch motioned to appoint Tonja Schlessman to the library board for a three-year term. The motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $74,306.36.

May 18

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county.

May 20

• Paige Behm and Gregg Sweeten updated Commissioners on covid-19 in the county.

• The Commission discussed the CARES act which helps allocate federal funding for covid-19 related costs. Commissioners agreed to visit with each municipal mayor in McDonald County to discuss processes to request reimbursements.