Jamboree on Square
Pineville Music Jamboree will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, in Pineville, weather permitting. Those who sing or play an instrument are invited to join in. Bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 417-223-4444.
