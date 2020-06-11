This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 19
Adrian Lawrence Brewer, 37, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Antonio Tyreal Brown, 23, Springfield, assault, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Craig Alan Carter, 45, Goodman, parole violation, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
James Matthew Chandler, 33, Springfield, parole violation, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and theft/stealing
William Wayne Deckard, 30, Springfield, parole violation, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and unlawful use of a firearm
Justin Roy William Gilbreath, 32, Springfield, domestic assault and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Joshua Jamal Harvey, 27, Springfield, out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault, burglary, DWI -- alcohol and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Kevin Maurice Holmes, 47, Springfield, domestic assault
Nicholas Roy Madrid, 36, Springfield, parole violation and rape or attempted rape
David Means, 30, Jane, domestic assault
Daniel L. Miller, 41, Springfield, property damage
Joseph Richard Mulder, 30, Mokena, Ill., domestic assault
May 20
Paul Adam Christerson, 52, Anderson, domestic assault
May 21
Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Miranda Kai O'Connor, 30, Bentonville, Ark., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Troy Chance Robins, 26, Pineville, assault with deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and armed criminal action
May 22
Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 28, Noel, assault -- special victim, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Troy Michael McClain, 42, Powell, out-of-state fugitive
May 23
Lexus Gale Blair, 27, Grove, Okla., assault -- special victim
Robert Dean Hunsaker Jr., 28, Jay, Okla., assault -- special victim