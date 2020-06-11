This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 19

Adrian Lawrence Brewer, 37, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Antonio Tyreal Brown, 23, Springfield, assault, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Craig Alan Carter, 45, Goodman, parole violation, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

James Matthew Chandler, 33, Springfield, parole violation, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and theft/stealing

William Wayne Deckard, 30, Springfield, parole violation, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and unlawful use of a firearm

Justin Roy William Gilbreath, 32, Springfield, domestic assault and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Joshua Jamal Harvey, 27, Springfield, out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault, burglary, DWI -- alcohol and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Kevin Maurice Holmes, 47, Springfield, domestic assault

Nicholas Roy Madrid, 36, Springfield, parole violation and rape or attempted rape

David Means, 30, Jane, domestic assault

Daniel L. Miller, 41, Springfield, property damage

Joseph Richard Mulder, 30, Mokena, Ill., domestic assault

May 20

Paul Adam Christerson, 52, Anderson, domestic assault

May 21

Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Miranda Kai O'Connor, 30, Bentonville, Ark., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Troy Chance Robins, 26, Pineville, assault with deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and armed criminal action

May 22

Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 28, Noel, assault -- special victim, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Troy Michael McClain, 42, Powell, out-of-state fugitive

May 23

Lexus Gale Blair, 27, Grove, Okla., assault -- special victim

Robert Dean Hunsaker Jr., 28, Jay, Okla., assault -- special victim