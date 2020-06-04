Special Olympics Missouri is hoping to raise $35,000 for the 35th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run and we need your help!

Every year, thousands of law enforcement officers raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Missouri through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. Due to covid-19, Special Olympics Missouri had to cancel the in-person portion for the State Summer Games and the Torch Run.

This event is usually reserved for Law Enforcement personnel only, but this year Special Olympics Missouri is trying something new. In honor of the 35th year of the Torch Run, we are inviting everyone (law enforcement officers, coaches, families, SOMO athletes, sponsors, community members, etc.) to run/walk/roll 3.5 miles in your neighborhood to participate. Pay $10 to participate; pay/fundraise a total of $35 and you get a shirt.

The official run will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. If it is not possible to participate on that day, you can take part any other day that week. Regardless of when you run, walk, or roll that week, take pictures and post them to social media with the hashtag #SOMOVirtualTorchRun.

For more information about the #SOMOVirtualTorchRun, please contact Crystal Schuster at 573-635-1660 or email [email protected] Please also visit www.somo.rallyup.com/virtualtorchrun2020.

About Special Olympics Missouri

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 16,900 athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri is proud of its financial health, returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity, Charity Navigator four-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame -- Class of 2013. Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org.

Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and goodwill.

