Garrett Spears joins three members of the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team to sign a letter of intent to compete in college after not having a season in his senior year in high school.

Spears, the son of Paul Spears, signed to run cross country and track at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.

Spears helped the McDonald County boys' track team earn a conference title at last year's Big 8 Conference Track and Field Championships.

Spears is a mid-distance runner, specializing in the 800 and 1600 at MCHS. He also was a cross country runner, finishing ninth in the Big 8 Conference in 2019, 23rd at districts and 48th at sectionals, where he broke 17 minutes for the first time with a time of 16:43.43.

He said he was contacted by the cross country coach at MNU about attending the school.

"I am very excited, but I am nervous too," Spears said. "This should be a great experience for me. I chose MNU because it's somewhat far away from home, but not all the way across the country and mostly because I felt like I really missed out on my last season of track, so I felt I had to get back out on the track."

Spears said missing his senior season was a heartbreaker, especially since the Mustangs were favored to repeat as conference champions.

"I missed track so much, not just the meets, but the fun days at practice where we all are pushing each other to our limits or when we were just running down the roads making new experiences," Spears said. "I felt like we were so close, Jack (Teague), Cale (Adamson), Eli (Habert) and I could've done something special on the 4x800 relay I think. I wanted to see Micheal (Williams) and Corbin (Jones) break more records and make it to state again. I wanted to win the conference again. The mile record is something I have been wanting since my freshman year and I just wanted the chance. So yeah, I really missed track."

Spears said his experience at MCHS was made so enjoyable by others in the sport and the coaches at McDonald County.

"I would like to thank all my teammates from cross country and track -- from the seniors when I was in junior high -- Connor Underwood and Cole Cooper; the seniors when I was an underclassman -- Truman Craig and Alex Guadarrama; to all my current teammates -- David Lazalde, Micheal Williams, Corbin Jones, Cale Adamson, Jack Teague, Eli Habert, John Howard, Jackson Behm and Tyler Moritz," Spears said. "I want to thank my coaches: Coach Crocket (Rustan) for believing in a five-foot, 75-pound, 12-year-old; Coach Whitehead (Henri) for being a mentor on the track and in the classroom; and Coach Stancell (Darbi) for being the mom I needed. Finally, I would like to thank my dad for sacrificing so much for me and for him always believing in me."

Spears said he plans on majoring in history/government and becoming a teacher and then a coach.

Whitehead said Spears is the type of athlete that made his job easy.

"Garrett immediately bought into my coaching and I never once had to sell him on any ideas," Whitehead said. "He listens and he does exactly what you tell him to do. He also holds everyone around him accountable at the same time. As far as leadership, it doesn't get better than a kid like Garrett."

Whitehead said Spears' work ethic is why he earned a chance to run in college.

"Garrett has improved remarkably in the past two years and I knew way back during cross country that he was going to have a breakout senior year," Whitehead said. "I was disappointed when Garrett didn't get to reach his potential this track season, so I'm happy that his career is going to continue. He is a much better athlete than he was a year ago. I'm glad that he will get another chance to show everyone just how good he can be. The sky's the limit."

Sports on 06/04/2020