The Pineville Board of Aldermen at its meeting on May 28 discussed officer safety.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the city provides radios for the fire department and marshal's office and they rely on the 911 center for dispatching, and there have been some issues with officer safety.

Sweeten said, two weeks ago an officer had to take two knives from a suspect and had to fight with the man and could not get any backup because his radio was not working. He added that the officer was only three miles from the tower.

"There's getting to be some grave danger," he said.

Alderman Becky Davis said she used to dispatch for years and now listens to her scanner a lot.

"Someone's going to get hurt," she said. "This is fixable. I know from working up there it's fixable. It's just stubbornness that's not getting it done."

She said she believes the council should go to a 911 board meeting and maybe get other towns involved because they are having the same problems.

"Freeman (Ambulance) takes care of their own (dispatch) and they can hear in Joplin, but our officers can't hear three miles away," she said.

Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders questioned whether the deficiency was a budget issue, and Davis said it was not.

Sweeten said he thought about having a mayors' meeting.

Davis said, "I think it's time for the towns to join together."

Sweeten updated the board on the proposed recreation center. He said a man came three weeks ago to talk about bonds and wants to come to a board meeting. He said there are three types of bonds. First, there are revenue bonds, in which case the city would already have revenue coming in to pay off the bond. Secondly, there are general obligation bonds, which are based on property tax, but if the city has the funds they do not have to raise the tax. Sweeten said that is probably the type they would look at. Third, there are lease-purchase bonds, which Sweeten said the city would probably not consider.

Sweeten said he could not imagine the city could build a recreation center for less than $2 million to $3 million with a 2.25% to 2.5% interest rate. He said they could get it on the ballot for November.

Crowder-Sanders questioned whether the center would be in conflict with the need for improvements to the sewer system.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the sewer system improvements have to come from the sewer system fund, whereas the recreation center would come from the capital improvement fund. The two funds cannot be co-mingled, she said.

Sweeten also told the board that a donor, Claudine Doherty, wanted to donate a water fountain for the park. The water fountain will be concrete and rock. The board was of the opinion that the donor should pick it out, but Sweeten said she told him she did not want to. The board authorized Sweeten to spend up to $2,500 on the water fountain, for which the donor would reimburse the city.

City Collector Kathy Underwood appeared before the board to bring a list of delinquent taxes. A few date back to 2016, she said. After some discussion, it was agreed that Ziemianin would send them a certified letter letting them know they are four years behind on their taxes.

Also, the board accepted a bid from Dan Stone for $3,850 for enclosing the front counters at city hall. There will be four windows with oak trim to match the existing decor with an eight-inch gap at the bottom. Sweeten said the city can submit the expense to the county's covid-19 fund for reimbursement.

In other business, the board approved six weeks worth of bills for a total of $50,401.

