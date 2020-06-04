RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A lake guards the left side of the fairway on number 10 at Peoria Ridge Golf Club in Miami, Okla. Your second must carry the water to layup for an uphill approach to the green guarded by two bunkers.

It must be time to take a couple of weeks off the old golf circuit.

That's because when you go to one of your favorite courses on a perfect day weather-wise and shoot about 1,000, it is a sign you need some time off.

The course was Peoria Ridge Golf Club in Miami, Okla.

Peoria Ridge is always well maintained and usually gilts my game fairly well -- as good as any course can. I shot my lowest round of the year (75) earlier this year but, even under near-perfect conditions, the most recent outing was a struggle.

It never took long to figure out this was going to be a long day at the golf course.

I'll blame my bad start on being rushed. There were two groups of five friends that somehow sandwiched our group in between.

The first group was on the tee box but they said go ahead, so we jumped in front of them without hardly stretching, let alone taking some practice swings.

I was able to hit a decent drive on the dogleg left par 5 that requires a second shot over a spring to set up a wedge uphill to the green.

Using my trusty 5-wood to get over the water, I imitated the over top move of William Devane on his commercial.

The good thing is I topped it badly enough not to reach the spring, so I was still OK.

But my third was an instant replay of my second, only this time I was able to reach the water with my dribbler.

A penalty stroke for my fourth, an approach shot and left for five, chip on and two-putt for an easy 8 and on to number two.

So now I'm loose and ready to get started for real. Number two is a tough, slightly uphill par 4. A single tree on each side of the fairway requires a drive placed to the right side of the fairway or your approach will be blocked.

I went left of the fairway and had to punch a low shot under the tree to short of the green. An average chip and two putts later I had a bogey 5 -- acceptable on this hole.

Number three is a chance to turn around a poor start. It is a short par 4 with a big tree down the left side and out-of-bounds farther left but with plenty of room to the right. A lake on the right can come into play if you hit a long drive down the right but hit a three-wood off the tee and you will still only have a wedge or 9-iron into the green.

I hit a good three-wood down the middle and then hit a gap-wedge about 15 feet left of the pin. I got a good read from another player from the opposite side of the green and was able to make my putt for a birdie. All right, here we go.

Number four is a short par 3 over water. Depending on the pin placement and tee markers, it is usually an 8- or 9-iron.

I hit with the eight-iron -- twice. My first was a ground ball to second if the second baseman was standing in a lake.

My next eight-iron from the same tee came up about eight-feet left of the pin. But instead of laying one, I was laying three on the way to a double-bogey 5.

The rest of the front nine was a mix of pars and bogeys, but the damage had already been done.

Like the front nine, the back nine starts off with a par 5 that requires a second over water. Only the water is a lake that also catches any drive pulled left, while the right is out-of-bounds. After getting across the water, your approach is uphill over two bunkers to a green that you cannot see.

A routine par and on to number 11. A par 3 down the hill with water on the left that should not come into play. No problems to the right unless it's way right. But if you chunk a tee ball and miss the green with a wedge you can make double-bogey real easy.

A short par 4 with bunkers on the right and native grass on the left is next. A routine par before another double on an uphill par 3 sets the stage for the final five holes.

Another triple on a par 5 is only fitting on a day like today.

The day was capped on 18. The lake is down the left with native grass to the right. There is a small pond in front of the tee box that shouldn't come into play unless you hit a grounder, which I did.

My "second" drive was perfect, leaving a nine-iron over a trap guarding the green. A fat nine-iron though won't clear the sand. After leaving my first shot in the bunker, my second found the green and I quickly two-putted to get to the car in order not to leave my clubs with all the balls I put in the water.

Parents give kids timeouts these days, so I'm doing the same to my golf game.

I just hope my game responds better than some of my friends' kids do.

