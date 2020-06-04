Over the past week, the McDonald County Health Department has reported the 20th, 21st and 22nd persons to test positive for covid-19 in the county.

The 20th person is in the northeast part of the county and was a contact of another person who tested positive. All contacts are being notified, the health department reported. The 21st and 22nd people who tested positive are in the southwest quadrant of the county. One had symptoms and one did not. All close contacts are being notified.

Of the 22 people who have tested positive, 14 have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Testing is available at OCH clinics, Freeman and McDonald County Health Department. Those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead.

