Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
More Reports Of COVID-19 Infection June 4, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Over the past week, the McDonald County Health Department has reported the 20th, 21st and 22nd persons to test positive for covid-19 in the county.

The 20th person is in the northeast part of the county and was a contact of another person who tested positive. All contacts are being notified, the health department reported. The 21st and 22nd people who tested positive are in the southwest quadrant of the county. One had symptoms and one did not. All close contacts are being notified.

Of the 22 people who have tested positive, 14 have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Testing is available at OCH clinics, Freeman and McDonald County Health Department. Those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead.

General News on 06/04/2020

Print Headline: More Reports Of COVID-19 Infection

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT