According to Sheriff Michael Hall, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office had a very busy Memorial Day weekend due to it being the first holiday of the season and a sudden influx of people leaving their homes to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Sheriff's Office responded to 225 calls for service during the holiday weekend, including calls related to river rescues, domestic assaults, mental health issues, traffic incidents, trespassing, threats, fights and disturbances, DWIs, knife and gun incidents and medical incidents.

The Sheriff's Office, Noel Fire Department, Pineville Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol conducted 21 water rescues and worked one drowning on Saturday, May 23.

Seven people were also arrested by MCSO on felony offenses over the course of the weekend, including charges stemming from domestic violence, armed criminal action and assault on law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, March 27, the Sheriff's Office was hard at work, arresting eight additional felony offenders in only 8 hours.

• One person was arrested on charges of domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest;

• Two were arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the Special Response Team. One person had a parole warrant for his arrest after absconding from parole in 2009. The other had outstanding parole warrants out of Arkansas and was arrested on a new charge of domestic assault;

• One person was arrested in relation to an outstanding probation/parole warrant out of Newton County and was directly transported to the Newton County Jail;

• Two were arrested for new burglary and theft/stealing charges;

• Two were arrested at a household; one for failure to register as a sex offender and the other for outstanding probation/parole warrants.

General News on 06/04/2020