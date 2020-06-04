Sign in
MCHS Senior Art Show June 4, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Art by Zachary Robinson

This is part three in a series of photos of McDonald County High School senior art. Because seniors were not able to showcase their art in the Big 8 Conference and the annual senior exhibit at the high school, the McDonald County Press is featuring one piece per senior. Photos by Rachel Dickerson

General News on 06/04/2020

Print Headline: MCHS Senior Art Show

