Art by Zachary Robinson
This is part three in a series of photos of McDonald County High School senior art. Because seniors were not able to showcase their art in the Big 8 Conference and the annual senior exhibit at the high school, the McDonald County Press is featuring one piece per senior. Photos by Rachel DickersonGeneral News on 06/04/2020
Print Headline: MCHS Senior Art Show
