The quarterly meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group will again be canceled per Robin Killion.

The consensus of opinions regarding the June B2B meeting is that, much as we hate too, we think it prudent to cancel the Thursday, June 11, meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in testing has found many more cases of the virus in McDonald County, and while they may not be symptomatic, they may infect someone who will not do well.

That, coupled with the fact that the room is an enclosed space with not that much ventilation and many of our members are older, indicates that more caution is necessary before we can resume the meetings.

We are hoping that by September, we will be able to start back, but we will continue to monitor the situation. Stay safe.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet to support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including surrounding communities. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

Community on 06/04/2020