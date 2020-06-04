The McDonald County Library has announced that curbside delivery service is now available.

The following locations and times are available for curbside delivery services:

Pineville: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Noel: Tuesday and Thursday -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southwest City: Tuesday and Thursday -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call the library, leave a message, or use the online card catalog system to begin placing reserves for items to check out. The library will schedule an appointment to pick up those items during the available curbside hours.

The McDonald County Library is taking measures to protect patrons' health.

• When you schedule an appointment, library staff will have items checked out, bagged and ready for you on a table right outside the library doors for contactless delivery.

•Please return all books to the library dropbox. Items collected in dropboxes are bagged and quarantined for 72 hours before being handled by staff and recirculated to patrons.

• If you have essential copies that need to be made, please call to make arrangements. The library will cover the cost of the first 20 copies during this time.

• Library staff members have been trained on proper cleaning procedures and are equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

General News on 06/04/2020