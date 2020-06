Deborah Watkins and John R. Watkins to Neva Jean Hanger and James Dale Hanger. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Gaylen Ray Eads and Deborah L. Pearson to Dale Owens. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Timothy Wilhite, deceased, and Lila Wilhite to David Lazalde, Elidio Lazalde and Isabel Beteta. Kelley's 1st Addition. Lot E. McDonald County, Mo.

Lola A. McClain and Gary D. McClain to Jennifer Atnip and Travis Atnip. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Hull & Shannon Properties, LLC to Candelin' Wahl. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Sharon Thompson and George Thompson to Kimberly Easley and Roger Easley. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Opal Powers and James Powers to Janey Polhemus and Rebel Polhemus. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Rollin Acres. Lot 38. McDonald County, Mo.

Gregory O. Neely to Calvin Cantrell. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Sugar Valley. Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Calvin Cantrell to Susan Overstreet and Robert Overstreet. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Sugar Valley. Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Abbe Lynn Kordik, Jason Keeler, Karen Keeler, Kenneth R. Keeler, Vicki Keeler and Danny L. Keeler to Chloe Lawrence. Pogue's Addition. Blk. 4, Lot 7 through Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Carol Ann Whisenhunt and Mark Whisenhunt to Dentin Schwartz. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Susan L. Lang and Robert H. Lang to John A. Gardner. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 215. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 06/04/2020