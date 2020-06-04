RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County Historical Society's Courthouse Museum is closed, but there is a new exhibit on its website dedicated to schools in the county.

The McDonald County Historical Society has a new virtual exhibit on its website at mcdonaldcountyhistory.org.

While the historic courthouse museum is shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic, several online exhibits are available on the site, including the latest, the Early School Project. The project shares more than 75 county schools with 389 photos. They can be found under the school tab on the site.

Phyllis Chancellor, the research coordinator, explained how the project got started. She said she was serving as a docent at the museum one day and was upstairs in the Jo Pearcy Classroom looking through a notebook of old school photos.

"I'm a retired teacher; education has always been important to me. I started keeping a list of how many schools there were in the county," she said.

For such a small county, she said, she at first came up with more than 100 names, but some of those had two names for the same place, some were the name of the community and some were over the county line, so she eliminated those. She ended up with more than 75, "and to me, that's a lot of schools," she said.

A lot of the photos in the project were already in the historical society's possession before she started working with the group, she said. She went through and organized them. Some were in the old sheriff's house, where the historical society has its archives, she said.

"People would send or email them to us," she said. "We started with those that had been scanned several years ago. I started with those and continued with those that had been added over the years."

She said she would like to have more, as there are several schools for which the exhibit has no photos.

"We don't need the hard copy. If they can scan it digitally, or bring it to us and we can scan it and bring it back ... they would be able to be preserved," she said.

The project has more photos from schools such as Pineville or Noel, which have more people, she said.

She said she came across an old newspaper photo of Erie School and was able to scan it from the newspaper. She also has a personal scrapbook from Anderson High School that is almost 100 years old. It is from 1925. The owner's friends had written things to her on the pages. The owner was Jeanne Epperd.

"It's really cool the things it has in it, the individual photographs, names and notes. That's an example," she said. "We do have within our collection yearbooks that are several years old."

She said she has been working on the project for at least four years and is still adding to it.

"We are hopeful by putting out the word that we will get more. People enjoy the old pictures, whether they come to the museum or not," she said. "Hopefully people, if they're in Massachusetts, Texas or whatever, will see these pictures and be able to enjoy them."

She said that upstairs in the museum there is a large map of the county with the location of all the schools. She hopes to put that on the website.

Chancellor noted the museum's military exhibit is also on the website.

"For those that can't get up the stairs, previously because of the stairs and now because we're closed, it's not as good as being there, but it's a close second."

Historical Society President Karen Dobbs, said regarding the museum being closed, "The board has decided to keep it closed until the threat has lessened. We want to ensure the safety of the public and our staff. Part of the problem with a lot of museums is they're run by volunteers and the volunteers are older and fit into the high-risk group, so it's hard to find people to man the museum.

"We have a special committee to set up guidelines based on what the CDC is recommending and state government. We all agree we will have an opening event and would like to have our banquet in the fall if possible. We're working on those ideas as time passes and we see what the health of the nation is like and the health of McDonald County."

She added volunteers are working in groups of two in the building on new exhibits and refreshing the museum. In their office, the sheriff's house, they have been working on cataloging and organizing artifacts that are not on exhibit. They are also pursuing projects like getting the old jail on the national registry and a feasibility study for improving access to the second floor.

"A lot of things are going on even with the museum closed, and we're looking forward to opening, but that date is still to be decided," she said.

She also added that the website has a lot of new things and they are adding new things every day with a virtual tour coming soon.

