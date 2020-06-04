MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Goodman City Council commended and celebrated Calvin Wilson's years of service as an alderman during his last council meeting on Tuesday, June 2.

Goodman's board of alderman reviewed, discussed, selected and defended bids for two upcoming projects during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

The council first reviewed bids on the 2020 asphalt overlay project. Mayor J.R. Fisher tentatively stated the scope of the project would include South School Street, B Avenue and Janice Street. Fisher said that these streets would benefit the most residents as they travel through town, by the school and to City Hall. He noted that B Avenue needs a wash-out on the north side repaired prior to the overlay and a sign prohibiting large trucks from using the roadway post-overlay.

"It's not fair for taxpayers to be paying for a road that semis destroyed," Fisher said.

After reviewing three bids, the council voted to accept the bid of APAC-Central Inc. in the amount of $117,344 for the asphalt overlay project.

$150,000 was budgeted for the project, leaving $32,656 remaining.

Then, the council readdressed the topic of playground equipment bids. Mayor Fisher said the Spartan playground package was originally priced at $100,000 but, over the course of a few months, he has negotiated it down to $60,587 including installation.

The equipment is approved for children ages 5 to 12-years old, has a child capacity of 80, features 19 different activities, including ladders, nets, a maze panel, a telescope panel and seven slides.

"This is the best bang for our buck," he said.

Alderman Ron Johnson asked about any maintenance the street department would need to keep up around the equipment. Fisher assured him that the grass would be removed and mulch would fill the area underneath the equipment.

The council voted to purchase the Spartan package from APC Play with a three-year lease.

When it came time for citizen's business to be addressed, Clay Sexton approached the council to inquire about the bid procedure for the asphalt overlay project. He asked when this project was discussed in a public forum and why he had not heard of the item since he has been attending every meeting since October of last year. Sexton said the public should have input on the project.

"Janice Street is less important than Garner Street," he said.

"There's not currently a plan in place," Fisher said. "If you have suggestions, we're open to them."

Alderman Beth Hallmark chimed in to say she believed the overlay project was discussed during budget meetings.

Sexton went on to read the city's ordinance regarding seeking public bids. He asked when and where the bids were advertised, when and where they were opened and when a notice seeking bids was posted publicly in front of City Hall.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz said the bids were advertised in three newspapers.

Sexton then asked the council to rebid the project, following the outlined procedure.

"What will that change?" asked Alderman Ed Tuomala.

Sexton said he didn't want the city to run into any issues down the line where they would be liable for not following the ordinance as stated.

Mayor Fisher said he would appease Sexton by speaking with the city attorney on the matter.

In other business, the council:

• Presented Adam Miller as the new Goodman Police Chief, effective June 24;

• Recognized City Clerk Georgia Holtz for being named Number 1 on the Missouri Municipal Clerk Honor Roll;

• Bid farewell to North Ward Alderman Calvin Wilson as his term on the board came to an end;

• Paid bills in the amount of $19,540.00.

