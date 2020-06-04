MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Nearly 15% of the 13,498 registered voters in McDonald County participated in the 2020 General Election, with respect to CDC recommended social distancing. Voters all received a complimentary pen, declaring "I Voted in McDonald County," to aid in preventing cross-contamination from re-used writing utensils.

Of the 13,498 registered voters in McDonald County, 2,013 (14.91% percent) showed up at their polling location to cast their votes in the 2020 General Election. This number reflects an almost 6% increase in voter participation from the 2019 General Election.

These results are unofficial until official certification on Friday, June 5. If any changes in election results occur, they will be published in an upcoming issue.

Notes winner if more than two candidates

McDonald County School Board

Vote for three

• Scott Goldstein^602

• Bobby L. Parish II^950*

• Angela Reece^701

• John Carlin^792*

• Dennis Bergen^1,121*

Neosho School Board

Vote for three

• David Steele^137*

• Melissa Lee Wright^183*

• Kim Wood^46

• Kevin Butler^128*

Seneca School Board

Vote for three

• Ron Wallace^22*

• Sonya (Higginbotham) Bruegel^19*

• Raleigh Ritter^16*

• Phillip Wilson^11

East Newton School Board

Vote for three

• Eric Allphin^14

• Tracy (Gorman) White^38*

• Terry R. Clarkson^11

• Matthew "Matt" Friend^26

• Michael "Scott" Anderson^39*

• Roland Severs^10

• Martin Luther Dzerzhinsky Lindstedt^2

• Julie McGill^30*

Barry Southwest R-V School Board

Vote for three

• Doug Henry^18*

• Terry Meek^11*

• Ruth "Doke" Henderson^10*

• Diana Roller^6

Question for Neosho R-V School District

• Shall the Board of Education of Neosho R-V School District of Newton County, Missouri be authorized to (a) increase the operating tax levy by $0.39 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for operating expenses of the District, including the increasing compensation for employees in order to attract and retain quality faculty and staff, and funding the costs of capital projects of the District and (b) fully waive the Proposition C operating tax levy roll back as provided under RSMo Section 164.013?

If this question is approved, the District's operating tax levy is estimated to increase from $2.75 to $3.14 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

• Yes^116

• No^146

Mayor for City of Anderson

• Rusty Wilson^128

• John Sellers^95

East Ward Alderman for City of Anderson

• Shawn Connerly Buffalo^18

• Jeremiah Brewer^46

• Richard Cable^71*

West Ward Alderman for City of Anderson

• Don Hines^38

• David Roark^38

Question for the City of Anderson

• Shall the City of Anderson, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently one and one-half percent (1.5%), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced by the same actions? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed $2,000 in any calendar year.

• Yes^125

• No^94

North Ward Alderman for City of Goodman

• Sammie Jo Goodson (Boblett)^71*

• Nicholas Smith^24

South Ward Alderman for City of Goodman

• Clay Sexson^52*

• Beth Hallmark^28

Village Trustee for Village of Jane

Vote for three

• Joe Lahr^18*

• Dustin Allgood^23*

• William O'Brien Moore^24*

Municipal Judge for City of Noel

• Robert A. Barth^61

Marshal for City of Noel

• Randy Wilson^68

North Ward Alderman for City of Noel

• Linda Glendenning^2

South Ward Alderman for City of Noel

• William R. Rose^9

• Joshua Manning^13*

West Ward Alderman for City of Noel

• Faye Davis^24

Mayor for City of Pineville

• Gregg Sweeten^83

Marshal for City of Pineville

• Christopher Owens^77

Tax Collector for City of Pineville

• Kathy Underwood^84

North Ward Alderman for City of Pineville

• Scott Dennis^37

South Ward Alderman for City of Pineville

• Shirley "Sam" Alps^38

West Ward Alderman for City of Southwest City

• Shain Scott^28

East Ward Alderman for City of Southwest City

• Gloria Armstrong^2

• Donna Blake^1

Question for City of Southwest City

• Shall Southwest City, Missouri, issue its combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds in the amount of $2,000,000 for the purpose of extending and improving the City's combined waterworks and sewerage system and the principal of and interest on said revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its combined waterworks and sewerage system, including all future improvements and extensions thereto?

• Yes^47

• No^7

Board of Director for Stella Rural Fire Protection District

Vote for five

• John Branham^235*

• John Freese^286*

• Rick Geller^235*

• Roger Harvey^257*

• Dawna McFarland^255*

Question for Stella Rural Fire Protection District

• Shall there be incorporated a Stella Fire Protection District supported by a levy up to $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation?

• Yes^243

• No^148

General News on 06/04/2020