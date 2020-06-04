Courtesy photo JB and June Jones pose (front, center) with all their children. The couple recently rang in their 70th anniversary with a drive-by celebration in Goodman.

June and JB Jones didn't have a big, fancy traditional church wedding decades ago.

So, it seems only fitting they celebrated in another non-traditional way to ring in their 70th anniversary.

Well-wishers and loved ones honked and waved as they participated in a drive-by celebration on Saturday, May 23. Family members honored them on their special day.

Covid-19 concerns can't stop love.

The Joneses, of Goodman, had planned to celebrate their big day with their big family. The two, who met at ages 14 and 15, respectively, married on May 26 in 1950. Their family grew to encompass five children, two adopted children, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Daughters Cindy, Brenda and Janie, sons Tommy and James and adopted sons Clyde and James lead up the family, helping in any way they can.

June explains that when "the family" gathers, it's usually at Banner Church's Life Center, which can accommodate the 100-some group.

June had purchased the food and planned on a 70th-anniversary celebration but, during family talks, the idea of a drive-by celebration arose.

Health concerns put a spike in a large indoor celebration.

"We discussed it, and I felt in my spirit that it was too early to get out," June said.

Family members then organized a drive-by celebration. June said at least 24 cars drove by -- it was hard to keep track with the large parade. People honked and waved for the honorary couple.

People made signs and had balloons. Well-wishers dropped off cards and gifts as they drove by, granddaughter Kim Woods said.

The experience was memorable.

"It was different," June said. "But it was really neat."

Early fireworks

June was just 14 and JB was 15 when they met. JB was a year ahead of June in school. For a time, JB's brother lived next door. The family enjoyed the camaraderie of living in Wichita, Kan., and June and JB visited and saw each other.

Was JB good-looking? "Just look at his picture," June said.

After JB's brother moved, the two teens continued to keep in touch, June explains.

At one point, JB was working and ran out of money. He borrowed $65 from June and "he's never paid me back," she said, laughing.

The couple decided to marry without any fanfare. They met at 2 or 3 o'clock in the afternoon, and got married at a pastor's house. His wife and June's mother served as witnesses.

They didn't have a wedding picture.

That night, June graduated from high school.

Through the decades, having a sense of humor and exercising "give and take" paved the way for marital success. "JB is easy going and I'm energetic," she explained. "I tell him what to do, and he does it," she said, jokingly.

Woods, one of their granddaughters, said watching her grandparents celebrate 70 years of marriage is a "phenomenal experience."

"One, to have both my grandparents alive and two, to have had a lifetime of watching how in love they are," she said.

"My grandparents have always been the perfect example of how a marriage should be. They put God first in their life," she said.

"I never have seen my grandparents fight. We always eat at the dinner table and pray before we eat," she said.

"They hold hands like teenagers."

The two look after each other. June has adapted her recipes to include plant butter and soy milk so JB can more easily enjoy her homemade cookies.

Woods said the genuine care the two have for each other is unmatched.

"I have always wanted to be just like my grandma and marry a man just like my papa," she said.

The drive-by celebration is one of two events the couple plans to hold.

June said the couple hopes to have a large family gathering later this year. Two nephews plan to travel here from California.

"They'll come and we'll have a party," June said.

The couple considers their large family, good health and a large church family at Banner Church to be the highlights of a good life shared.

"The Lord has blessed us."

General News on 06/04/2020